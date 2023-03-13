Evening brief: Centre's 'no significant impact' reply on Adani-Hindenburg issue, and all the latest news

On Adani-Hindenburg row, Centre says no significant impact at systemic level The Union finance ministry said the SEBI has already taken up the investigation and would conclude it within two months as per a Supreme Court order dated March 2.(Bloomberg)

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday answered an array of questions in the Lok Sabha over the impact that the Adani Group of companies had suffered after US short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report accusing them of fraud and stock manipulation-- a claim the Gautam Adani-led group has denied. Read more…

BBC reinstates Gary Lineker after Twitter row, to review social media guidance

BBC has decided to reinstate sports broadcaster and former soccer great Gary Lineker who was suspended for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy. The announcement came after Britain's national broadcaster was forced to axe much of its weekend sports coverage after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear in a show of solidarity for Lineker. Read more…

India record fourth consecutive 2-1 series win over Australia after fourth Test in Ahmedabad ends in draw

India have won the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 as the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw on Monday. In what was the only match of the series that went the full five days, the two sides shook hands while Australia were on 175/2. Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 63 off 213 balls while captain Steve Smith was on 10 off 59. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan sends big hug to The Elephant Whisperers and RRR teams for Oscar wins: 'Truly inspirational'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and congratulated the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers after their historic wins at the Oscars 2023. While RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, The Elephant Whisperers took home the trophy for Best Documentary Short Film. Reacting to it, Shah Rukh called both films 'truly inspirational'. Read more…

Omega-3 deficiency: 6 signs and symptoms you should not ignore

Our quality of life can be affected by several factors and that includes a fit body and a sound mind. Nutritional deficiencies can be behind many health disorders and one of the important nutrient people can be deficient in is Omega-3 fatty acids. They are a type of polyunsaturated fat that are essential for human health and affect our brain and nervous system development apart from regulation of inflammation in the body. Read more…