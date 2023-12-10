Evening brief: Chhattisgarh CM-elect reveals his first priority; Air India leases 6.2 lakh sq ft space in Gurugram, more

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister-elect, Vishnu Deo Sai, expresses joy at his selection, outlining plans to fulfill promises under 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' starting with providing 18 lakh homes. Securing a significant victory, Sai, the first tribal CM of Chhattisgarh, won the Kunkuri Tribal seat by over 25,000 votes. With a political journey from a panchayat leader to Union Minister of State for Steel, Sai's extensive experience positions him for leadership. His victory came after the BJP's decisive win, defying earlier predictions of a closely contested battle with the Congress. Dig deeper Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai meets State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to stake claim in forming the government, at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Air India has inked a lease for 6.2 lakh sq ft in Gurugram's E-Innovation Centre, Sector 75, at an annual rent exceeding ₹90 crore for 21 years. Documents from CRE Matrix reveal the Tata group-owned airline's acquisition, covering blocks B, C, and E, totaling 3.61 lakh sq ft. Monthly rent averages ₹2.40 crore, and the annual rent reaches ₹43.29 crore. The lease, registered on October 18, includes a security deposit of ₹14.40 crore and a stamp duty of ₹3.89 crore. Additionally, Air India secured 2.66 lakh sq ft at ₹2.85 crore per month, totaling ₹48.04 crore annually, with a security deposit of ₹17.10 crore. The property offers 450 parking spots and incorporates a 4 percent annual rent escalation provision. Queries to Air India are pending for further details. Dig deeper

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

India News

Vishnu Deo Sai will be Chhattisgarh's new chief minister Dig deeper

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her political heir Dig deeper

The Latest News

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits former CM KCR at hospital Dig deeper

Several BJP MLAs visit former CM Vasundhara Raje's house as BJP yet to pick Rajasthan new CM Dig deeper

Global Matters

Deadly baby formula bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii strikes again in US Dig deeper

Qatar PM says Gaza war putting entire generation at risk of ‘radicalisation’ Dig deeper

Sports Going

In the midst of an enthralling 2023 Legends League Cricket season in India, a contentious altercation between former World Cup-winning players Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth emerged. Gambhir's alleged "fixer" comment during an LLC game sparked a social media feud. Harbhajan Singh, leading Manipal Tigers, responded with Shah Rukh Khan-esque nonchalance, saying, "In big cities, small things keep happening." Despite Harbhajan's attempt to divert focus, a reporter revisited the IPL 'slapgate' incident involving him and Sreesanth. Harbhajan acknowledged past mistakes, urging to concentrate on LLC's quality cricket. LLC organizers vowed an "internal investigation" into the Gambhir-Sreesanth clash, promising strict action for any misconduct. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actress Sanya Malhotra showcased her dance prowess at sister Shagunn Malhotra's pre-wedding sangeet, where Shagunn tied the knot with Achin Jain. In a video circulating on social media, Sanya, adorned in a navy blue saree, danced to the Chennai Express track "One Two Three Four" originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani. Accompanied by her friend Joe, the duo's energetic performance drew cheers from the enthusiastic crowd. Joe shared the lively moment on Instagram, expressing the joy of dancing together at the celebratory event. The video captures the vibrant spirit of the sangeet celebration. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.