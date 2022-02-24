Evening brief: China refuses to call Russian attack on Ukraine an ‘invasion’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China refuses to call Russian attack on Ukraine an ‘invasion’, blames US

China on Thursday repeated its call for talks to resolve the situation in Ukraine but refused to call Russia's actions in the eastern European state an "invasion".

Karnataka: Amid hijab row, Bengaluru college asks Sikh girl not to come in turban

Even as Karnataka continues to witness protests against students not being allowed to attend classes in hijab after an interim order of the high court restrained all students from wearing religious attire in educational institutes.

New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here

Electric vehicle manufacturer Okinawa has announced the launch date of its upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 on 24th March 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi celeb review: Vicky Kaushal finds Alia Bhatt 'amazing', Riddhima Kapoor counts her among legends

Actor Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are garnering a lot of praise for their film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kareena Kapoor's trainer shares 6 Yoga asanas to beat stress, anxiety and regulate thyroid gland: Read details

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed our lives. The unpredictability of this deadly virus has had a terrible effect on people's mental health and well-being.

‘New threat…’: IAF chief warns against China’s move to weaponise space domain

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari warned that China's recent moves have weaponised the space domain.