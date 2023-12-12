Evening brief: Cong slams SFI over Kerala guv alleged assault; what ex-prez Pranab said on Modi, book reveals, more

A political controversy erupted in Kerala as the Student Federation of India (SFI) protested against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The governor accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of conspiring to harm him physically. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the Left Democratic Front government, alleging police complicity in the SFI activists' assault on the governor's car. Arif Mohammed Khan asserted that the state's communist leadership doesn't turn Kerala into a totalitarian state, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law. He condemned the attack and stated that attempts to overhaul the governor are a cognizable offense. SFI leadership vowed to continue their agitation against the governor, accusing him of saffronizing state universities. State ministers supported SFI, while Union Minister V Muraleedharan criticized the CPI(M)-led government, highlighting concerns about law and order in Kerala. Dig deeper Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (ANI)

Sharmistha Mukherjee's recent book, "Pranab, My Father: A Daughter's Reflections," delves into the personal diary of her father, Pranab Mukherjee, the former president and lifelong Congressman. The book, published by Rupa Publications India, candidly critiques various Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. During the launch on Pranab Mukherjee’s 88th birth anniversary, Congress members notably skipped the event, with only P. Chidambaram in attendance.

Sharmistha's discourse sheds light on her father's political journey, emphasizing his meticulous groundwork and loyalty to Indira Gandhi. The book unveils insights into historical junctures, such as the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination and Pranab Mukherjee's varied ministerial roles. Complex relationships within the political spectrum, including interactions with leaders like Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, are explored. Sharmistha also hints at perceived "trust deficits" within the Congress hierarchy, speculating on Sonia Gandhi's preferences and the intrigue surrounding Pranab Mukherjee's presidential candidature. The book provides a nuanced perspective on Pranab Mukherjee's interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his commitment to the constitutional role of the President and his belief in parliamentary democracy. Dig deeper

India News

Latest News

Global Matters

Sports Going

England unveiled their 16-man squad for the upcoming five-match Test series in India, labeling it the "hardest" challenge for Bazball (referring to England's captain Joe Root). The squad includes four frontline spinners, with the return of Jack Leach and the surprising inclusion of uncapped 20-year-old Somerset offspinner Shoaib Bashir. Bashir, who only signed his first professional contract in 2023, impressed during the England Lions' training camp in the UAE, taking 6 for 42 against Afghanistan A. The decision to overlook experienced spinner Liam Dawson raised eyebrows, but England's director of cricket, Rob Key, defended Bashir's selection based on his natural attributes and potential for growth. Bashir, recalling a moment with the late Shane Warne during a Rajasthan Royals camp, expressed gratitude for the legendary spinner's valuable tips. England anticipates seeing Bashir evolve into a world-class spinner during this challenging series in India. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

In 2023, as organizations embraced the hybrid work model for enhanced productivity, the unintended consequences unfolded in the realm of marriages. Despite aiming for a more balanced work-life equation, the blurred boundaries between professional and personal spaces led to disagreements and tension among couples. The constant proximity resulting from the hybrid model challenged the notion of spending quality time together, creating a need to balance connection with personal space. Juggling work flexibility with potential burnout became a delicate task, demanding open communication to prevent feelings of neglect. While technology facilitated remote communication, it raised concerns about the quality of interaction. The redefined concept of quality time emerged as couples sought meaningful experiences amidst the monotony of daily life. Ultimately, navigating the challenges of the hybrid work paradigm required adaptability, clear communication, and an intentional focus on building and maintaining emotional connections for stronger and more resilient marriages. Dig deeper

