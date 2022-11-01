Evening brief: Congress and BJP wary of ‘Dhumal factor’ in Himachal Pradesh, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Elections 2022: Both Congress and BJP wary of ‘Dhumal factor’ in Himachal Pradesh

“The BJP has sidelined former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal ji,” claimed Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at village Sera in Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of election-bound Himachal. Sukhu, a former Himachal Congress president, is the party’s campaign committee chairperson and candidate from Nadaun. Read more

Srinagar-Leh highway closed after rainfall activity, snow in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir experienced rainfall and light snowfall prompting the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway, officials said on Tuesday. Read more

Iran to hold public trials for 2,000 detained in anti-hijab protests

Iran’s judiciary announced that it will hold public trials for as many as 1,000 people detained during anti-hijab protests in Tehran and more than a thousand others outside the capital, Guardian reported. The decision comes at a time when international concern grew over Iran’s response to the protests. Read more

With Vine revival, is Twitter owner Elon Musk gearing to take on TikTok?

Before TikTok videos and Instagram reels captured our smartphones and gave rise to countless influencers, you could make short Vine videos. To refresh your memory, Vine was acquired by 2012, and the short-form video app was extremely popular and had given a lot of internet stars before fading into oblivion. Read more

Aishwarya Rai looks regal as Sarath Kumar shares photo from Ponniyin Selvan I set to wish her on birthday. See pic

Actor Sarath Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish Aishwarya Rai on her birthday with a picture from the sets of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS1. In the film, Aishwarya was paired with Sarath Kumar, who played the character of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. Read more

‘I won’t name the Indian minister...': Waqar recalls incident involving Afridi during Pakistan's tour of India

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is still considered to be one of the fiercest ball-strikers in cricket. The former right-hander, who burst onto the scene as a teenager, is the only cricketer to hit more than 350 sixes in ODI cricket and his record for the fastest hundred off just 37 balls in 1996 against Kenya stood for a long time before New Zealand's Corey Anderson broke in 2014. Read more

Man named Parag Agrawal changes LinkedIn bio to write this after Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO

Elon Musk, after finalising his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, fired the company’s top leadership, including CEO Parag Agrawal. Expectedly, different social media platforms are abuzz with posts related to Musk's purchase of the company and the incidents that followed after. Read more

Nora Fatehi lights up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets in a red sequined gown

Nora Fatehi is the queen of sequins. The actor believes in making her fans drool with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Web Story: Tips to relieve a stuffy nose

Here are some quick and easy tips to relieve a stuffy nose. Read more

