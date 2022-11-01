Aishwarya Rai looks regal as Sarath Kumar shares photo from Ponniyin Selvan I set to wish her on birthday. See pic

Actor Sarath Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish Aishwarya Rai on her birthday with a picture from the sets of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS1. In the film, Aishwarya was paired with Sarath Kumar, who played the character of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. Also read: On Aishwarya Rai's birthday, see these rare vintage photos of world's most beautiful woman

The film marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were left impressed with Aishwarya’s performance. Wishing Aishwarya on Tuesday, Sarath Kumar wrote along with their photo, “May the heaven's choicest blessings be showered upon you on this special day, happy birthday #Aishwarya (sic).”

Sarath Kumar wished Aishwarya Rai on her birthday as he tweeted their photo from PS1 set.

PS1 tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in other key roles.

PS1 recently became the highest-grossing Tamil film in Tamil Nadu with over Rs. 225 crore in gross earnings. At the end of its fourth week run, the film continues to run to packed houses in the state. As per trade sources, more screens were added for the movie last Friday. Globally, the film has grossed over Rs. 480 crore and is set to breach the Rs. 500 crore club soon.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part in the franchise will be released in cinemas in another six to nine months and the team is currently busy with the post-production work. PS1, produced on a budget of over Rs. 150 crore, which also includes the second part, is now the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time globally after Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON