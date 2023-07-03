Evening brief: Congress justified in claiming LoP's post in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

Congress justified in claiming post of LoP in Maharashtra assembly: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the new leader of opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra assembly can be from the Congress. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor makes a style statement in shimmer top, black cargo pants and an adorable haircut for family dinner

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her classy and chic fashion choices. The actress may not be highly active on social media. However, whenever she steps out, her pictures create a buzz online. Read more

Nathan Lyon's 100-Test streak comes to screeching halt as Australia dealt huge Ashes 2023 setback against England

Australia's bid to defend the Ashes 2023 has received a knock with the news that Nathan Lyon has officially been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a torn right calf. Read more

Dulquer Salmaan leaves fans worried as he writes ‘I haven’t slept in a while,' deletes it later

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, talking about not being able to sleep well for some time. His post left many of his fans concerned. Read more

What is Curse of 35 in China? A dreaded age for employees

Imagine you’re over 30 years of age and have been working for a few years. It is natural for you to expect that it is good time for you professionally and you will be comfortable reaching some personal milestones that you may have set for yourself. Read more

Chrissy Teigen's family time at Barbie dream house

Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend visited the Barbie dream house with their kids Luna and Miles. Read more

