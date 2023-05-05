Evening Brief: Displaced families in Joshimath can stay in hotels till May end, say officials and all the latest news

Displaced families in Joshimath can stay in hotels till May end: Officials The Uttarakhand government said families rendered homeless due to land subsidence in Joshimath will not be asked to vacate from hotels or temporary camps until May 31, a senior government official said. Read Here. At least 995 members of 296 families have been living in various relief camps under Joshimath Nagar Palika Parishad. (AP photo)

Canada police release video of suspects in assault at Surrey protest

Canadian police is looking for at least three suspects, in connection with an assault that occurred in March as protestors, including pro-Khalistan elements, prevented India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa from attending an event in the town of Surrey in British Columbia. Read Here.

CCTV video shows Tillu Tajpuriya's body stabbed in presence of cops in Tihar

A purported CCTV video of slain gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body being dragged in Tihar jail has gone viral. The footage shows the gangster's body being taken out of the cell. Soon few inmates begin stabbing the body in the presence of police personnel inside the prison. Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuriya, was killed after being stabbed 92 times by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail on May 2. Read Here.

Anushka Sharma's chic look in printed co-ord set inspires fans to get fit in style

Anushka Sharma, a popular Bollywood actress, is not only known for her acting skills but also her impressive fitness regime. She has always been considered the "It-girl" of Bollywood, and her unique style choices deserve credit for this. Whether it's on-duty, red carpet, or casual looks, Anushka loves experimenting. Read Here.

KL Rahul confirms he will miss India's WTC final against Australia, to undergo surgery on injured thigh

KL Rahul has announced that he will undergo surgery on his right thigh and ruled himself out of India's all-important World Test Championship final against Australia starting June 7 at The Oval. Rahul, who picked up the injury while fielding during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a long and emotional note. Read Here.

Tata Tiago EV hits 10,000 sales milestone within 4 months of launch

Tata Motors has announced that they have delivered 10,000 Tiago EVS to customersIt took just four months for the manufacturer to achieve this milestone. The Tiago EV was also the Fastest Booked EV in India'receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022The Tiago EV starts at 38.69 lakh whereas the larger battery pack versions start at ₹10.99 lakhBoth prices are ex-showroom. Read Here.

