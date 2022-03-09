Evening brief: Fadnavis says he was detained by Mumbai Police, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Have been detained...': Fadnavis tweets amid calls for Nawab Malik to resign

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted Wednesday afternoon to say he had been 'detained' by Mumbai Police. Fadnavis, who has been leading the BJP's protests in demanding the resignation of minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik - who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim - said he had been detained and was at a police station. Read more

1 killed, 15 injured in suspected IED blast in Udhampur

One person was killed and 15 injured in a blast by the roadside in the garrison town of Udhampur on Wednesday afternoon. Also read

Ravindra Jadeja becomes No.1 Test all-rounder on ICC rankings after stellar show in Mohali

India's Ravindra Jadeja has jumped to the top spot of the ICC's Test rankings for all-rounders after his stellar show in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and then took nine wickets to lead India to victory. Thne effort has helped him leapfrog West Indies' Jason Holder, who has held the top spot since February 2021. Read more

'Girl rides the vroom vroom': Kids in awe of biker, stop to tell her that. Watch

For many years now, several gender roles have been reversed and no single profession or action belongs to just men. Many women have taken to biking and enjoy this sport like any other. Also read

How to cope with insecurity? Expert offers tips

Relationships are complicated, but insecurity makes them more complicated. The overwhelming urge of being recognised or getting our needs met and yet not being able to say how to pursue it, creates within us the urge of feeling insecure. Read more

'Putin is angry, frustrated': CIA chief on Russia's 'flawed' invasion of Ukraine

All of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assumptions about Ukraine, Europe, efficacy of sanctions and his own military strength have turned out to be 'profoundly flawed', This is what CIA director William Burns said during an annual threat assessment by the US intelligence community. Watch more

