Evening brief: Four juveniles rape minor in Hyderabad, case filed, and all the latest news

Hyderabad minor gangraped by four juveniles, case filed: Police

At least four juveniles allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in a Mercedes Benz car on May 28 after taking her to a secluded place in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills locality from a pub, where she attended a party. Read more

Congress attacks Centre over targeted killing of civilians in J&K

The Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on the central government over the panic among migrant and Pandit communities in the Valley after a string of targeted killings of civilians in the Valley, saying the Centre would have been able to keep the situation under control if it had a sensitive and “all-inclusive” take on the Kashmir issue. Read more

Murder suspect on run for 8 days arrested after shootout in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

A 24-year-old, one of the three men accused of killing a milkman in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar last week, has been arrested after a brief shootout in Geeta Colony area late on Thursday night, police said. Read more

Pakistan govt’s fuel price hike move challenged in Lahore HC: Report

The Pakistan government's decision to announce a hike in fuel prices has been challenged in the Lahore high court, news agency ANI reported citing local media. Read more

'Babar Azam threatened to walk out of Pepsi ad. Management asked him to drink beverage during Ramadan': Mohammad Rizwan

In a stunning revelation, Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that captain Babar Azam almost walked out of a Pepsi commercial as the star batter was asked to drink the beverage while he was fasting during Ramadan. Read more

A plant-based diet to reverse type-2 Diabetes: Expert shares tips

Diabetes is a long-lasting chronic health condition which affects the way the body processes the food into energy. It is one of the most common illnesses faced by people globally. Read more

Major review: Adivi Sesh pays moving, if not perfect, tribute to 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major is not the first film to be made on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, which turned the city into a war zone. However, what differentiates it from the other movies is its focuses on the life of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – played to a tee by Adivi Sesh – who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel. Read more

