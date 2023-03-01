Evening brief: Govt suspends foreign funding license of think tank Centre for Policy Research, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. CPR has since 1973 been involved in research with a focus on India’s 21st-century challenges. (Twitter)

Think-tank Centre for Policy Research’s foreign funding licence suspended

The government has suspended the leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR)’s licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for allegedly violating the provisions of the law, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Twitter down for several users, netizens claim unable to refresh feeds

Microblogging platform Twitter suffered a snag with several users on social media taking to the social media site themselves to lodge complaints. “Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”, the message was showing for some users who tried to access their feeds. Read more

Watch: Dravid shakes his head in disbelief after Jadeja's wicket-taking delivery is declared no ball during 3rd Test

The first day of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore saw drama unfurling in the opening session, with hosts losing seven wickets after opting to bat. It was a spinner's paradise at the Holkar Stadium as Matthew Kuhnemann took a five-wicket haul, while Nathan Lyon (3/35) and Todd Murphy (1/23) were also among the wickets. India were eventually bowled out on 109 before Australia also lost an early wicket of Travis Head when they came to bat. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee touches Tanuja's feet at movie screening, fans call him 'humble and respectful'. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee, who will next be seen in the family drama Gulmohar, was spotted helping veteran actor Tanuja during the film's screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. He held her hand as she left the event, and greeted her with folded hands. Read more

Woman shares five similar words in Hindi and Korean, video stuns people

While learning a new language, it is only natural to try and find words or even patterns that feel similar to your first language. In fact, there are a lot of languages that, despite being very different, have words that are similar in pronunciation and, at times, in meaning. Just like these words explained by a Korean woman in this video. She shared five similar words in Hindi and Korean. Read more

Best tea options in summer for weight loss, burning fat

Summer is fast approaching and as the mercury goes up, people usually look for refreshing alternatives that can replace their regular cup of tea that leaves them sweating. In summer season, it is preferable to go for cooling ingredients in your tea that can also work well for your body temperature. Read more

Web story: Benefits of trimming your hair regularly

Read the benefits of trimming your hair at regular intervals like, removes split ends, etc. Read more

