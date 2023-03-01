Best tea options in summer for weight loss, burning fat

Summer is fast approaching and as the mercury goes up, people usually look for refreshing alternatives that can replace their regular cup of tea that leaves them sweating. In summer season, it is preferable to go for cooling ingredients in your tea that can also work well for your body temperature. Tea has many benefits due to a flavonoid called catechins that boosts metabolism and helps the body to break down fats effectively. There are many tea options that have the goodness of antioxidants and natural herbs that can also help you lose weight and burn fat effectively. However, do not rely on tea alone for losing weight as research suggests tea can help you lose a very small amount of weight when you pair it with healthy diet and regular exercise. (Also read: Rules to drink tea: Best time, dos and don'ts, how to make a healthy cup)

Here are some healthy tea options for summer that will also speed up your weight loss.

1. Watermelon rind tea

"One great option for weight loss is a tea made from fresh watermelon rind. Watermelon is a hydrating fruit that is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an excellent choice for weight loss. Most people discard the rind, but it is actually full of nutrients and can be used to make a refreshing and healthy tea," says Rayansh Thakur, Athlete, Fitness Expert & Certified Nutritionist.

Thakur also shared the recipe of this refreshing tea.

- To make watermelon rind tea, start by cutting the green skin off of the rind and chopping it into small pieces.

- Boil the rind in a pot of water for 10-15 minutes until the water turns slightly pink. You can also add fresh mint leaves for extra flavour and health benefits.

- After the tea has brewed, strain out the watermelon rind and mint leaves and let it cool to room temperature. You can add ice cubes to make it a refreshing summer drink.

Benefits of watermelon rind tea

"It is low in calories and high in antioxidants, which can help boost your metabolism and aid in weight loss. Not only is this tea great for weight loss, but it is also a great way to use the entire watermelon instead of wasting the rind. Plus, it's a unique and refreshing option that you won't find in most tea recipes online," says Thakur.

Yash Agarwal, fitness trainer and nutritionist and Founder of Yash Fitness suggests other tea options that you can try this summer.

2. Green tea

Green tea contains healthy bioactive compounds which may improve brain function, increase fat burning and supply antioxidants to the body that may lower the risk of some cancers. Green tea may also protect the brain from aging, reduce bad breath, prevent type 2 diabetes, and cut risk of cardiovascular disease.

3. Blue tea

Blue tea, as the name suggests, is a beverage bearing a prominent blue colour, made from the flowers of the Clitoria ternatea plant. Common names of this medicinal shrub, indigenous to South East Asia, include butterfly pea, cordofan pea, blue pea, aparajitha and Asian pigeonwings.

Blue tea is a popular food trend in recent times, owing to the wonderful benefits it confers, for human health, such as promoting weight loss, detoxifying the body, pacifying the mind, enriching skin texture and improving hair growth.

The impressive nutritional profile of blue tea makes it a wonderful weight loss beverage, as well as a refreshing drink to cool the body, when served chilled. Being naturally caffeine-free and a completely herbal concoction, blue tea just like green tea is also a powerhouse of antioxidants. It contains significant amounts of the catechin EGCG - epigallocatechin gallate, as well as a host of anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting components such as flavonoids, tannins and polyphenols.

4. Herbal tea

There are numerous types of herbal teas, all with their unique benefits. Some of the most popular herbal teas include:

- Chamomile tea: It helps to reduce menstrual pain and muscle spasms, improve sleep and relaxation, and reduce stress.

- Rooibos tea: It improves blood pressure and circulation, boosts good cholesterol while lowering bad cholesterol. It also keeps hair strong and skin healthy and provides relief from allergies.

- Peppermint tea: It contains menthol, which can soothe an upset stomach and serve as a cure for constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and motion sickness. This tea variety also offers pain relief from tension headaches and migraines.

- Ginger tea: It helps to fight against morning sickness and can be used to treat chronic indigestion and helps to relieve joint pain caused by osteoarthritis.

- Hibiscus tea: It Lowers blood pressure and fat levels, improves overall liver health, can stave off cravings for unhealthy sweets, and may prevent the formation of kidney stones.

