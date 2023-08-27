News / India News / Evening brief: ‘I explore both science & spirituality,’ says ISRO Chief on temple visit, and all the latest news

Evening brief: ‘I explore both science & spirituality,’ says ISRO Chief on temple visit, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISRO chief on temple visit: ‘I explore both science and spirituality’

After Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath expressed his unique perspective on the synergy between science and spirituality saying that science and belief are two different entities and that there is no need to mix the two. Read More

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S. Somanath offers prayers at the Pournamikavu temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)

Man who shot UP school video narrates what happened; ‘Villagers with me’: Tyagi

Amid the controversy over the Neha Public School viral video for which teacher Tripta Tyagi has been booked, BJP's Amit Malviya shared the statement of the man who shot the video to further the narrative that the controversy was manufactured and that there was no communal angle in the incident. The man who shot the video of the Muslim kid being beaten up by his classmates on the instruction of the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, said the beating was because of studies. Read More

Britain's oldest man turns 111, shares his secret for living a long life

John Tinniswood, Britain's oldest man, celebrated his 111th birthday at The Hollies care home in Southport. Born in 1912, the same year as the Titanic's fateful voyage, Mr. Tinniswood enjoyed the festivities surrounded by family and friends. Read More

ICC World Ranking: Top 10 All-Rounders in ODI

PM hails athletes after 'India's best-ever performance' at World University Games, calls HS Prannoy a ‘true inspiration’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian athletes for their record breaking show in the World University Games held in China while addressing the country in his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. India had finished seventh in the FISU World University Games, which was held between July 28 and August 8. Read More

Tips to be more emotionally available in a relationship

Being emotionally available in a relationship helps in strengthening the bond. A healthy and intimate relationship is based on the willingness of the people involved in making things work out through great communication, effort and acceptance. Finding comfort in the company of each other and walking through difficult times together can also help in understanding if a relationship is working out or not. Read More

