ISRO chief on temple visit: ‘I explore both science and spirituality’

After Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath expressed his unique perspective on the synergy between science and spirituality saying that science and belief are two different entities and that there is no need to mix the two. ISRO chief S Somanath offers prayers at Pournamikavu, Bhadrakali Temple in Thiruvananthapuram(X/ ANI)

The space agency chief visited Pournamikavu Bhadrakali temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. He was seen offering prayers at the temple after the country celebrated the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On July 13, a day before Chandrayaan 3 was launched, Somath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple at Tirupati. His temple visit a day before the mission launch triggered a debate about whether he did not have belief in his science. On Sunday, the ISRO chief addressed the debate as he said there was no contradiction.

"I am an explorer. I explore the Moon. I explore the inner space. So it's a part of the journey of my life to explore both science and spirituality. So I visit many temples and I read many scriptures. So try to find the meaning of our existence and our journey in this cosmos. So it's a part of the culture that we are all built to explore, find out the inner self as well as outer self. So for the outer, I do science, for the inner I come to temples," he told news agency ANI.

Speaking on Chandrayaan-3's landing point to be called as 'Shiva Shakti', he said that there is nothing wrong in this as PM Modi narrated the meaning of the name in manner that suits everyone.

"PM narrated the meaning of it in a manner that suits all of us. I think there is nothing wrong with that. And also he gave the next name to Tiranga and both are Indian-sounding names. See, we must have a significance of doing what we are doing. And he has a prerogative of naming it being the Prime Minister of the country," he said.

The ISRO chief earlier said that the space agency is ready to fulfill the vision put forth by PM Modi.

“India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We’re ready to fulfil the vision that was given to us by PM Modi,” Somanath had said.

On Wednesday, history was scripted when Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down on the lunar surface, making India only the fourth country to achieve that feat, and the first to land on the uncharted south pole of Earth's nearest celestial neighbour.

