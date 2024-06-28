Evening brief: IGI's T1 closure to affect 18% of domestic flights; Rahul Gandhi's video message to NEET aspirants, more

Delhi woke up to chaos as Terminal 1D of Delhi Airport collapsed due to heavy rains, halting operations and impacting at least 18% of domestic flights. IndiGo and SpiceJet, primarily operating from Terminal 1, faced significant disruptions, with 89 flights scheduled for departure affected immediately. The closure poses challenges of congestion and logistical hurdles at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2, straining check-in counters and security queues. The closure's duration remains uncertain pending structural assessments and potential temporary arrangements. Passengers are advised to monitor airline updates closely and anticipate delays and adjustments in travel plans amid ongoing operational challenges at Delhi Airport. Dig deeper Policemen walk past the collapsed terminal roof of New Delhi's international airport after heavy rains in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. The roof of a terminal building at New Delhi's international airport partially collapsed in heavy rains early June 28, killing one person, rescuers said, months after a refurbishment project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the Narendra Modi government for not allowing a debate on the NEET exam during Parliament proceedings. In a video message to students, Gandhi expressed concerns over the alleged paper leak and its impact on aspiring medical students. He emphasised the need for a discussion to address the issue, highlighting widespread opposition support for this debate. Gandhi underscored the importance of transparency and fairness in competitive exams, noting the distress among students and families. The controversy surrounding NEET UG and UGC NET results has sparked widespread debate and calls for urgent resolution. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Hina Khan, known for her roles in Indian television, has disclosed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer via an Instagram post, expressing determination to overcome the disease. The news sparked an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities like Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, Sunil Grover, and others who sent heartfelt wishes. Mouni Roy expressed disbelief but voiced confidence in Hina's strength, while Karishma Tanna praised her courage. Ekta Kapoor and others sent love and encouragement, emphasising her resilience. Hina, who began her treatment, requested privacy and blessings for her recovery. Her career spans from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" to "Bigg Boss 11" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay". Dig deeper

Sports Going

Shafali Verma, India's star opener, achieved a historic milestone in women's Test cricket by becoming the fastest double centurion. Playing against South Africa in Chennai, the 20-year-old reached 200 runs off just 194 balls, eclipsing the previous record. Her aggressive innings included 23 fours and eight sixes, culminating in a run-out at 205. Although narrowly missing the highest Test score by an Indian woman, her partnership with Smriti Mandhana set a new record for the highest opening stand in women's Tests, contributing to India's dominant start. Mandhana's 149 off 161 balls further bolstered India's commanding performance after her stellar ODI series display against South Africa. Dig deeper

