Evening brief: Indian Army JCO abducted from his Manipur home, ED attaches Rohit Pawar's assets worth 50 cr; more news

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was abducted from his home in Manipur's Thoubal district on Friday, PTI reported, citing officials. The JCO, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, was on leave when some people barged into his home in Charangpat Mamang Leikai village at around 9 am and took him in a vehicle. Officials said that while the cause of the abduction is not known, initial reports suggest that the case appears to be of extortion as Singh's family had received such threats in the past. A coordinated search operation has been launched by all security agencies to rescue the JCO, according to PTI. This is the fourth such incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur wherein soldiers while on leave, on duty or their relatives have been targeted. Dig Deeper Manipur Police (Representative Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached assets worth over ₹50 crore of a sugar mill owned by Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar. Rohit Pawar is a 38-year-old MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed who emerged as a strong leader of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party after Ajit Pawar's exit. Rohit Pawar was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with a ration scam. A total of 161.30 acres of land, plant, machinery and building of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) located in Kannad village of Aurangabad district has been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

PM Modi to dedicate Sela tunnel to nation on March 9. Dig Deeper

Delhi cop suspended after video of kicking Muslims offering Namaz goes viral. Dig Deeper

‘Ganja outside chowki’: Haryana student's comment at de-addiction event is viral. Dig Deeper

India News

PM Modi says Konark statue shown with purse, mini skirt; India fashion leader. Dig Deeper

Centre committed to early release of Indians duped into working for Russian army. Dig Deeper

Income Tax tribunal dismisses Congress's plea to stop action against bank accounts. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

US, Canada brace for ‘daylight saving time’ starting March 10. What is it? Dig Deeper

US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow, urges citizens to avoid large gatherings. Dig Deeper

UK broadcaster accuses author JK Rowling of ‘misgendering’ her. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Ajith Kumar has been admitted to the hospital, his spokesperson confirmed to Zoom. Contrary to rumours that he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his brain, the actor is currently undergoing treatment to treat nerve swelling. Talking to Zoom, Ajith’s spokesperson Suresh Chandra busted rumours of a cyst in the brain, claiming that the actor was at the hospital for a general examination when doctors found a swollen nerve. The spokesperson also told the portal that Ajith began taking his health seriously after the passing of art director Milan, who died last year while shooting in Azerbaijan. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sarfaraz Khan scored an excellent half-century to shut the door on England's comeback as he forged a solid 97-run partnership and counting with debutant Devdutt Padikkal. Sarfaraz's third fifty formed the crux of India's counter-attack after they were dealt consecutive blows in the form of the set Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma shortly after tea, but that was all the success coming England's way as the two young batters made the most of this run-fest of a pitch to keep going from strength to strength. Sarfaraz was on 2 when Stokes dropped a caught and bowled off a no-ball. He took a couple of boundaries off Tom Hartley to look a lot more confident but it was his twin boundaries off Mark Wood in the 76th over that smashed the momentum out of England. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As we embrace the blooming season of spring 2024, knowing the latest trends that are poised to redefine your beauty routine is quintessential. Spring season not only signifies longer days, warmer temperatures and more time spent outdoors, but it also means the arrival of fresh, seasonal beauty trends. With the arrival of new beauty trends, each season gives us the chance to reinvent ourselves. Spring 2024 beauty styles herald a keen emphasis on skin health, spotlighting meticulous skin care regimens, heightened sun protection, and holistic wellness practices. Dermatologists play a key role, in guiding individuals in nurturing healthy skin through informed care strategies and lifestyle adjustments. Dig Deeper