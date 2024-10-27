Evening brief: Jaishankar on India's response to 26/11 Mumbai attack; Hoax bomb threats to airlines continue & more

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India did not respond after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, emphasizing that such inaction should never be repeated. He noted Mumbai’s symbolic status in counter-terrorism and India’s commitment to strong action against terrorism. Jaishankar highlighted India's leadership role in counter-terrorism, including chairing a UN counter-terrorism committee meeting at the Taj Hotel, a 26/11 attack site. He criticized the previous government’s decision not to retaliate, citing national security concerns at the time. The 2008 attacks by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 166 people across Mumbai, marking a dark chapter in India's history. Dig deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event titled 'Emerging Opportunities in Present Global Scenario', in Pune, Maharashtra. (PTI)

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, adding to over 350 hoax threats targeting flights in the past two weeks, primarily through social media. Akasa Air, IndiGo, and Vistara reported multiple security alerts, but all flights were cleared after inspection. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that the government is considering banning those responsible for hoax threats from flying and amending civil aviation laws to enforce strict penalties. The IT Ministry has instructed social media platforms to remove misinformation quickly, and the government is identifying suspects with support from international agencies. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Hoax bomb threats to airlines continue, 50 flights targeted today Dig deeper

‘No response from India to 26/11 Mumbai attacks’: Jaishankar Dig deeper

India News

'Doesn't mean some deal…': CJI on judges meeting heads of governments Dig deeper

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's father Pranav Pandey joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Dig deeper

Global Matters

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to visit all battleground states in campaign's closing stretch Dig deeper

Israel says it eliminated 3 top Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon Dig deeper

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 with an energetic performance in New Delhi's JLN Stadium on October 26, captivating fans in attendance. However, not all admirers managed to secure tickets. One young fan found a creative way to join in the excitement, enjoying the concert's sounds from her verandah a few kilometers away. Her parent shared a video on Instagram of the little girl excitedly shouting, "Diljit uncle, shout more loudly!” The clip soon caught Diljit's attention, adding a charming moment to his memorable tour opener. Dig deeper

Sports going

Hansi Flick has made an immediate impact in his first season as Barcelona’s coach, guiding the team to a stunning 4-0 win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Flick, formerly Bayern Munich’s sextuple-winning manager, joined Barcelona amid financial challenges and a recent coaching change, but he’s revitalized the team with a dynamic style and young La Masia talent. Barcelona also avenged past losses by defeating Bayern 4-1 in the Champions League. After victories over top teams like Sevilla, Bayern, and Real Madrid, Barcelona is re-establishing itself as a football powerhouse, showing skill, strength, and renewed confidence. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Hemorrhagic stroke, a life-threatening condition caused by bleeding in the brain, can be triggered by high air pollution levels, especially in regions with rising AQI like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Dr. Charulata Sankhla, Consultant Neurophysician at P. D. Hinduja Hospital, highlighted in an interview that recent studies link air pollution to a significant increase in stroke-related deaths, with pollution responsible for one in five such fatalities globally and linked to 30-83% of strokes in various studies. The risk is especially high in low- and middle-income countries due to rapid industrialization, making air pollution a critical public health issue. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning