Evening brief: Manipur declared ‘disturbed area’, NIA raids target Khalistani extremists; all the latest news

Manipur government on Wednesday announced the entire state as a ‘disturbed area’ under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for a period of six months due to the ongoing law and order concerns. But this status will not be applied to regions falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations, including the capital, Imphal. In an official notification, the state government justified its decision, citing the need for the Armed Forces to assist civil administration throughout the state due to the violent activities of various extremist and insurgent groups. The developments unfolded in the aftermath of renewed protests triggered by the abduction and brutal killing of two students from the Metei community by suspected armed individuals. Following the circulation of images of the students' bodies on social media, numerous students took to the streets and attempted to march toward chief minister N Biren Singh's residence. This unrest occurred shortly after the government had lifted a nearly five-month ban on mobile internet services. Dig deeper Manipur has been in the throes of clashes since May 3, killing at least 168 people. (REUTERS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained several suspects on Wednesday as part of a far-reaching investigation into a complex network involving terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers. This operation focused on individuals associated with Arsh Dala, who is a designated terrorist with pro-Khalistani connections based in Canada. Additionally, it targeted notorious gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri, according to an official statement from the central investigative agency. Throughout the day, a total of 53 locations were raided in six states: Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. These raids led to the confiscation of firearms, ammunition, a significant number of electronic devices, and evidence with potential legal implications. Dig deeper

Iran announced the successful launch of an imaging satellite into space, a development that comes amid ongoing tensions with Western nations concerned about the dual-use potential of Iran's space technology for nuclear weapons purposes. Communication Minister Isa Zarepour confirmed the placement of the Noor-3 satellite into an orbit located 450 kilometers (280 miles) above the Earth's surface. The specific date of the launch was not disclosed. The launch operation was attributed to the aerospace division of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that manages its own space program alongside Iran's regular armed forces. This latest satellite launch follows Iran's first successful space launch in April 2020, an event that drew skepticism from the head of U.S. Space Command, who described the satellite as a "tumbling webcam in space" with limited intelligence capabilities. Additionally, Western sanctions have prevented Iran from obtaining advanced surveillance technology. Dig deeper

Richa Chadha is making a return as Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3, and this time, she has a more prominent role and a potentially perilous plan. The actress first crossed paths with her now-husband, Ali Fazal, on the sets of the original Fukrey film over a decade ago, but in the new installment, she's taking the lead while Ali is taking a break from the franchise. Richa is excited that the series is continuing with a new sequel and assures fans that Fukrey 3 will be the “most significant, most entertaining, and wildest one yet”. Fukrey 3 is hitting screens six years after the previous installment, and it brings back the entire core cast, including Varun Sharma as Choocha, Manjot Singh as Lali, Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, and Pankaj Tripathi as Panditji. Richa is thrilled that her character has received more prominence in this latest chapter. Dig deeper

Conversations regarding oral health typically revolve around common practices like brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups. What often goes unnoticed is the profound impact of something as simple as breathing on oral health. To delve into this underappreciated aspect from a dental perspective, we haveve enlisted the insights of a dental health expert. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rajesh Shetty, Clinical Director at Dazzle Dental Clinic in Mumbai, emphasised how breathing habits can significantly affect the alignment of one's jaw and teeth, based on his extensive experience. Nasal breathing, in particular, promotes the proper positioning of the tongue, leading to the correct alignment of the jaw and teeth. Conversely, mouth breathing, especially during sleep, tends to position the tongue lower in the mouth, potentially causing a range of issues such as a narrow upper jaw, crowded teeth, and improper bite alignment. These issues can, in turn, escalate into more severe problems like malocclusion and temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ). Dig deeper

Babar Azam's top position in the ICC ODI batting rankings is facing growing competition as Shubman Gill from India made significant progress in the latest rankings update on Wednesday. The young Indian opener has showcased impressive performance in recent weeks, emerging as the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup and continuing his strong ODI form during the series against Australia. Gill's standout performances included accumulating 178 runs, which featured a century in the second ODI. He started the series with a quick 74 in the opening match in Mohali and followed it with his sixth ODI century in Indore, achieving a career-high rating in the updated list for ODI batsmen. Dig deeper

