Evening brief: Morbi municipality chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed, and all the latest news

‘For a fair probe’: Morbi municipality chief officer suspended by Gujarat govt

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi municipality chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchu river plunging 135 people to their death on October 30, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

Five-ball over in T20 World Cup? Massive umpiring blunder highlighted during Australia's must-win game vs Afghanistan

The T20 World Cup in Australia has narrowed the battle for the semi-final spot in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage down to net run rate (NRR). Read more

Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’: I did not want to...

Actor Sonakshi Sinha in a new interview talked about shattering myths around her debut in Bollywood. Read more

Gmail will soon help you track your online shopping deliveries

Google is introducing a new tool to its Gmail service to make the process of tracking online shopping deliveries easier. Read more

Zev Siegl, Starbucks co-founder relished filter coffee and dosa at this famous eatery in Bengaluru

As Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks, was in Bengaluru for the Global Investors' Meet 2022, he tried the local food from the region at Vidyarthi Bhavan, a legendary restaurant. Read more

