Evening brief: Morbi municipality chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Rescuers in boats search the Machchu river next to the bridge that collapsed in Morbi. (AP)
ByHT News Desk

‘For a fair probe’: Morbi municipality chief officer suspended by Gujarat govt

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi municipality chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchu river plunging 135 people to their death on October 30, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

Five-ball over in T20 World Cup? Massive umpiring blunder highlighted during Australia's must-win game vs Afghanistan

The T20 World Cup in Australia has narrowed the battle for the semi-final spot in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage down to net run rate (NRR). Read more

Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’: I did not want to...

Actor Sonakshi Sinha in a new interview talked about shattering myths around her debut in Bollywood. Read more

Gmail will soon help you track your online shopping deliveries

Google is introducing a new tool to its Gmail service to make the process of tracking online shopping deliveries easier. Read more

Zev Siegl, Starbucks co-founder relished filter coffee and dosa at this famous eatery in Bengaluru

As Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks, was in Bengaluru for the Global Investors' Meet 2022, he tried the local food from the region at Vidyarthi Bhavan, a legendary restaurant. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, November 04, 2022
