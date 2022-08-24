Evening brief: Nehru-Gandhi family integral, says Anand Sharma on Cong prez poll, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Congress gears up for polls, Anand Sharma says Nehru-Gandhi family integral, but…

Congress veteran Anand Sharma, who recently quit as the chairman of the steering committee for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, said on Wednesday it is vital that the “Nehru-Gandhi family remains integral” as the grand old party requires inclusive and collective thinking. Read more

Watch: An explosion & suspicious movement along LoC amid failed infiltration bid

A video of two terrorists reportedly belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits moving suspiciously along the Line of Control (LOC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Watch here

Congress leader cites school's 'profile' to protest clogging of Bengaluru roads

A senior Congress leader on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter to highlight the congestion caused by school buses in Bengaluru's HSR Layout and asked if the inconvenience being caused to citizens is being ignored as school is a high-profile one where children of top bureaucrats study. Read more

Virat Kohli's indirect reply to critics before Asia Cup, says 'can't run this far in career without abilities'

Virat Kohli is all set to return to action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway on August 27 in UAE. Read more

6 key nutrients to boost your gut health

Gut function is very complex and requires a number of different nutrients on a regular basis.⁠ Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON