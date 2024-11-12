Evening brief: PM Modi's 'shahi parivar' jibe at Congress; Taliban appoints 'consul' in India, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying it has always been the mentality of the ‘shahi parivar’ that it was born to rule India. Modi, who is on a campaign trail in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand, also accused the grand old party of playing the politics of caste and class since the Independence. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a campaign trail in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand.(PTI)

The Taliban have appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as acting consul in Mumbai, a Taliban-controlled media outlet reported on Monday, marking the first such appointment in India by the regime in Kabul. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Manipur: 2 men found dead day after Jiribam encounter; 6 missing. Dip Deeper

Karnataka minister's 'affection' clarification on calling HD Kumaraswamy ‘Kaalia’. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Elon Musk's new X post claims US, not Putin to be blamed for the Russia-Ukraine war. Dig Deeper

Who is Louise Watt? Taiwan in panic mode as journalist stirs uproar with ‘very serious’ comments against Trump. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

With 10 days to go for the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has started playing mind games when he claimed that Indian batters, irrespective of how good it is, don't have the firepower to tackle the Australian pace attack. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

If one were to look at BookMyShow for film tickets at any point this summer, they'd be excused for thinking they had travelled back in time. The movies in the theatres this summer included Singham (the first one, not Again), Taal, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. All were re-releases, built to capitalise on a nostalgia wave and a generation that had never watched these films in theatres. But was the experiment successful? We find out. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of the food e-commerce platform Zomato, recently unveiled an interesting backstory about the name of his platform. Goyal appeared on the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside his wife Grecia Munoz, and notable guests Narayana Murthy and his wife, Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

If you feel compelled to create your art and want to be a successful artist, must you go to art school? While there's no clear answer, what is clear is that art school alone cannot make you an artist or shield you from uncertainty, according to Abhay Sehgal. The 26-year-old New Delhi-based artist is as committed to selling his stunning, powerful art as he is to showcasing his personality, talent and distinct aesthetic that will leave you dreaming of an art career. Dig Deeper