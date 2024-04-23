Evening brief: PM on Cong candidate's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remark; Salman Khan's house firing case update, more

Congress's South Goa candidate Viriato Fernandes sparked controversy by claiming that the Indian Constitution was "forced" on Goa after its liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961. Fernandes cited a conversation with Rahul Gandhi in 2019, alleging that the Constitution was imposed on Goa against its will. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress, accusing it of appeasement and disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution. Modi suggested that Fernandes' statement had the backing of his leader, Rahul Gandhi. He warned against such actions, labeling them as attempts to divide the country. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed dismay at Fernandes' remarks, branding Congress as a threat to democracy. Sawant stressed that Goa's integration with India was a cherished belief of freedom fighters, condemning Congress's alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(BJP media)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch recovered two pistols, 13 bullets, and three magazines from the Tapi River in Gujarat, allegedly used in the firing outside Salman Khan's residence. Shooter duo Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal revealed they disposed of the weapons in the river while fleeing to Bhuj. The incident on April 14 aimed to intimidate rather than harm Khan, with police asserting it was a meticulously planned attack. A Facebook account linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claimed responsibility, implicating the Bishnoi gang. Maharashtra's chief minister vowed to eradicate the gang following the incident, emphasising Mumbai's zero tolerance for organized crime. Dig deeper

In a surprising revelation, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has reportedly accused HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk of copying her to create BTS. According to Koreaboo and Yonhap, Hee-jin made these claims during an audit, stating that Bang Si-hyuk has "only come this far from copying her." She allegedly asserted that BTS "copied" her, as evidenced by documents found during the audit. This development comes amidst an audit initiated by HYBE against ADOR's management, revealing tensions between the two entities. Hee-jin had previously refuted HYBE's claims and expressed concerns about the handling of the situation regarding her team, NewJeans. Meanwhile, BTS, formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, continues its global success despite all members currently serving in the military. Dig deeper

