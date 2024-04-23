Delhi rains, strong winds provide welcome relief from sweltering heat

Delhi rains: On Tuesday, residents of Delhi found relief from the sweltering heat as rains and strong winds lashed parts of the city. Representative Image: People out in the rain near India Gate in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT File Photo)

A Western Disturbance coupled with a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and northeast Rajasthan is influencing weather patterns, Indian Meterological Department said. From April 26, a new Western Disturbance is expected to impact northwest India.

• IMD had predicted thunderstorms with the possibility of hailstorm/precipitation over and adjoining areas of Gohana, Meham, Rohtak, and Bhiwani (Haryana), as well as Amroha and Garhmukteshwar (Uttar Pradesh).

• Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds (speed: 30-40 km/h) were forecasted over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ballabhgarh), Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Rewari, and Bawal (Haryana), as well as Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, and Billari (Uttar Pradesh), and Bhiwari and Kotputli (Rajasthan).

• IMD expected light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, and Model Town), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar), Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, and Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Siyana, Milak, Chandausi, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, and Jattari (Uttar Pradesh), Tizara, and Khairthal (Rajasthan) in the next 2 hours.

Weather forecast for this week

• On April 23: Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad; Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

• From April 26 to 28: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and possible hailstorm over the same regions.

• Isolated heavy rainfall forecasted for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 27.

• Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh in the week.

• Isolated hailstorm expected over Punjab and Haryana on April 26 and 27.