 Delhi rains, strong winds provide welcome relief from sweltering heat | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi rains, strong winds provide welcome relief from sweltering heat

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Delhi rains, strong winds provide welcome relief from sweltering heat

Delhi rains: On Tuesday, residents of Delhi found relief from the sweltering heat as rains and strong winds lashed parts of the city.

Representative Image: People out in the rain near India Gate in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT File Photo)
Representative Image: People out in the rain near India Gate in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT File Photo)

A Western Disturbance coupled with a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and northeast Rajasthan is influencing weather patterns, Indian Meterological Department said. From April 26, a new Western Disturbance is expected to impact northwest India.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

• IMD had predicted thunderstorms with the possibility of hailstorm/precipitation over and adjoining areas of Gohana, Meham, Rohtak, and Bhiwani (Haryana), as well as Amroha and Garhmukteshwar (Uttar Pradesh).

ALSO READ- Task force to review heatwave impact during Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

• Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds (speed: 30-40 km/h) were forecasted over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ballabhgarh), Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Rewari, and Bawal (Haryana), as well as Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, and Billari (Uttar Pradesh), and Bhiwari and Kotputli (Rajasthan).

• IMD expected light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, and Model Town), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar), Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, and Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Siyana, Milak, Chandausi, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, and Jattari (Uttar Pradesh), Tizara, and Khairthal (Rajasthan) in the next 2 hours.

ALSO READ- The science behind predicting heat waves

Weather forecast for this week

• On April 23: Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad; Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

• From April 26 to 28: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and possible hailstorm over the same regions.

ALSO READ- Heatwave foods: 7 summer-friendly foods to beat the heat and nourish the body

• Isolated heavy rainfall forecasted for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 27.

• Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh in the week.

• Isolated hailstorm expected over Punjab and Haryana on April 26 and 27.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi rains, strong winds provide welcome relief from sweltering heat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On