Evening brief: Pokhara plane crash is Nepal's worst aviation accident in 30 years, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pokhara air crash Nepal's worst aviation accident in 30 years

At least 67 people were killed when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, country's worst air crash in three decades. Read more.

'No vacancy for PM': Union Minister on Amartya Sen's Mamata in 2024 remark

As political parties warm up for the 2024 national elections, sharp reactions have already started pouring in with observations being made about the potential of top leaders. Read more.

Why Meta and Microsoft are vacating office buildings in Seattle?

Technology giants Meta and Microsoft have now decided to vacate their office spaces in Seattle and Bellevue in United States. Read more.

Babil Khan’s ode to father Irrfan Khan has left people teary-eyed. Watch

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, who made his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala, shared a heartfelt ode to his late father at Kommune’s Spoken Fest 2022, and it has left many teary-eyed. Read more.

Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu's iconic tribute to her and Sushmita Sen with her gown at Miss Universe 2022

On Sunday (IST), Harnaaz Sandhu paid a tribute to Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen on the Miss Universe 2022 stage. Read more.

Makar Sankranti: Vijay Deverakonda performs puja at home with family; Vignesh Shivan visits Sabarimala temple. See pics

A host of celebrities have shared a glimpse of their Makar Sankranti celebrations. Read more.

Gambhir snubs Rohit, Rahul to name 'perfect' India pair as 'permanent openers in T20Is' in stern message to selectors

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are both going to miss the impending three-match T20I series against New Zealand that begins later this month. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON