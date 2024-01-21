Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi rescued amid 'attack' in Assam; all about 4 Ram Lalla idols in Ayodhya Temple, latest news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was rescued and moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel and party workers after a large crowd, including those carrying BJP flags, flocked the yatra in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday. Congress claimed their workers and leaders were attacked by the BJP workers. Their vehicles were attacked and media persons accompanying the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were "manhandled" by BJP crowd, Congress leaders alleged. Dig deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

More on Congress-Himanta Row: Congress alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by ‘unruly BJP crowd’ in Assam's Jumugurihat

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Assam CM urges Rahul Gandhi to not visit this shrine during Ram temple event

With the pran-pratistha of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj on Monday, Ayodhya's Ram Temple will have four Ram Lalla idols -- the old one that was there, the new one which has been placed at the sanctum sanctorum and the two others which were not selected for the pran-pratishtha. All idols will remain in the temple, the authorities said. Dig deeper

More on Ram Mandir: What's next after Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha? Nripendra Mishra reveals plans

Man gathers holy water from Sharda Kund in PoK, sends it to Ayodhya ahead of consecration

The Latest News

Rahul Gandhi instigating 1983 Nellie massacre-like situation in Assam: Himanta Dig deeper

PM Modi gives 'Wed in India' call to retain wealth within country Dig deeper

India News

Man claiming to be close aide of Dawood Ibrahim threatens to blow Ram Temple, arrested Dig deeper

'Modi ka chela': Mallikarjun Kharge draws 'our cat' analogy to attack Himanta Biswa Sarma Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country Dig deeper

Gaza death toll crosses 25,000 as Israel-Hamas war drags on Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Since its inception in 2022, Bazball has taken Test cricket by storm. It has brought a fresh outlook to the traditional format of the game. Although there remains no clear definition of Bazball, a term coined by an ESPN journalist, the word 'Baz' was derived from Brendon McCullum's longstanding nickname after he had joined the England side as their head coach in May 2022. Bazball is merely a mindset of playing an attacking brand of cricket, both while batting and fielding. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Arjun Sarja is one of the many celebs nationwide who seem pumped up about the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the special day, he took to Instagram to share his excitement for the momentous occasion, apart from sharing pictures with PM Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Chennai. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.