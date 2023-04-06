Home / India News / Evening brief: SC asks BJP's Prashant Umrao to apologise over ‘Bihar migrants’ tweet; all the latest news

Evening brief: SC asks BJP's Prashant Umrao to apologise over ‘Bihar migrants’ tweet; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2023 05:08 PM IST

Be more responsible: SC tells BJP’s Prashant Umrao over ‘Bihar migrants’ tweet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Prashant Umrao.
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson and advocate Prashant Umrao to tender an unconditional apology over his tweet on alleged attacks on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu. Read more

Uttarakhand: Probe ordered over use of Urdu words for mother, father in textbook

Authorities in Uttarakhand have ordered an inquiry after the parents of a Class 2 student filed a complaint with Dehradun’s district magistrate saying their son called them “Ammi and Abbu” after reading the words for mother and father in Urdu in his school textbook. Read more

6 ways to re-build trust in relationship after a betrayal

Trusting a partner, a friend or a family member after getting betrayed by them isn't easy. The betrayal can come in the form of infidelity in case of a romantic relationship, breaking a promise, a lie or leaking of a confidential information. Read more

Kareena Kapoor on why she mostly invites friends and family to her chat show: 'Logon mein bohut interest hai mere...'

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently answered a few fan questions on the YouTube channel behind her chat show What Women Want. Read more

‘UFO or glitch in the matrix’: Unusual light source in sky leaves people with questions

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have fascinated people for decades. While some believe they are evidence of extraterrestrial life, others think they are simply hoaxes or misidentifications of natural phenomena. Read more

Virat Kohli targets all kinds of T20 records as ex-Bangalore skipper returns to Eden Gardens for RCB vs KKR showdown

Not the first time and definitely not the last time. Run-machine Virat Kohli will resume his hunt for a plethora of T20 records when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) return to the den of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Read more

bjp chat show dehradun district magistrate family father friends infidelity inquiry kareena kapoor mother relationship supreme court tamil nadu textbook tweet ufo uttar pradesh uttarakhand virat kohli + 18 more
Thursday, April 06, 2023
