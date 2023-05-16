Evening Brief: Slight delay in monsoon onset over Kerala; likely to be on June 4, says IMD and all the latest news

Slight delay in monsoon onset over Kerala; likely to be on June 4: IMD

The onset of monsoon over Kerala will likely be around June 4, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, highlighting a slight delay. The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. Read Here.

Vladimir Putin is ‘insane’, peace is a ‘joke for him’: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Russian president Vladimir Putin is "insane," Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he travelled around Europe to shore up support for Kyiv ahead of the counteroffensive. "It's a joke for him. He does not understand what is happening. He is an insane human," Zelensky said in Italy. Read Here.

As NDA completes nine years, new Parliament building likely to be inaugurated in May end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is at the heart of Lutyens in Delhi, soon. It has been constructed as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The new Parliament building will be inaugurated end of the month, which is around the time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will complete nine years in power, people familiar with the matter said. Read Here.

Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2023 tie; bizarre incident sparks hilarious meme fest

Arjun Tendulkar's return to the Mumbai Indians Playing XI is set to be delayed further after the 23-year-old got bit by a dog ahead of MI's IPL 2023 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. While the whereabout of Arjun's little adventure is yet to be known, Tendulkar jr. who last played for MI against Gujarat Titans on April 25, is sit to miss out of tonight's tie after he confessed to the bizarre incident in a video shared by LSG on their Twitter handle. Read Here.

Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's viral wedding moment, fans find it cute. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor recently recreated Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's viral wedding moment during a recent interview. The wedding video of the couple was a hit on the internet as they tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in February this year. It was a highly guarded ceremony with only selected guests in attendance and when they shared the video from the wedding, it went viral in no time. Talking about Sidharth and Kiara, Ranbir said, “They are quite beautiful.” Read Here.

World Hypertension Day 2023: 5 everyday drinks that can help lower blood pressure

Blood pressure in today's time is emerging to be a growing health concern among young and elderly alike. Faulty lifestyle choices coupled with stress is a deadly cocktail that could lead to many deadly diseases including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease among many others. People nowadays are not only less active than before but also eating more of unhealthy foods with high content of sodium, sugar and trans fats. The reasons could range from increase in junk food choices to not getting time to cook. Read Here.

Leopard makes a mighty leap as forest officials release it into the wild. Watch

The videos that capture the rescue and release of animals back to their natural habitat often delight viewers. And a video recently posted on Twitter features something similar. The video showcases the moment when dedicated forest officials set a rescued leopard free. As expected, the video has received numerous responses from people. Many lauded the team’s efforts to release the rescued leopard into the wild. Read Here.

Ishita Dutta's Baby Shower: See Pics

Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta took to Instagram to share pictures from her baby shower. Ishitta donned a lavender silk saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with white flowers. Read Here.

