World Hypertension Day 2023: 5 everyday drinks that can help lower blood pressure

Blood pressure in today's time is emerging to be a growing health concern among young and elderly alike. Faulty lifestyle choices coupled with stress is a deadly cocktail that could lead to many deadly diseases including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease among many others. People nowadays are not only less active than before but also eating more of unhealthy foods with high content of sodium, sugar and trans fats. The reasons could range from increase in junk food choices to not getting time to cook. Modification in diet is the first step one can take to control blood pressure. Adding exercise to your daily routine can help further as it will help one lose weight and ease symptoms of BP. (Also read: High blood pressure diet: Fruits that can help lower blood pressure) Several studies have proven that DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is an effective way for lowering blood pressure. (Pixabay)

A blood pressure-friendly diet is one that is balanced, rich in varied nutrients, low in sodium, and promotes heart health. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan can effectively manage blood pressure. It includes whole foods, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products.

"Several studies have proven that DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is an effective way for lowering blood pressure. DASH emphasizes a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products and reduced saturated fat, reducing sodium intake, limiting alcohol consumption, increasing potassium intake. Magnesium, calcium and Potassium are the three key important nutrient that helps in lowering BP. Magnesium helps blood vessels relax thereby lowering blood pressure, it is also involved in the in the transportation of calcium and potassium. Calcium helps in the contraction and relaxation of blood vessels. Potassium helps in lowering blood pressure by helping the body in getting rid of excessive sodium - which can retain fluid and increase blood pressure," says Jagriti Barar, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, Malad.

Brar in an interview with HT Digital shares everyday drinks that can be helpful in lowering BP.

1. Coconut water

Coconut water helps in lowering blood pressure as it is a rich in potassium. This natural drink full of electrolytes can help the kidneys flush high sodium levels from the body, which is an essential requirement to lower blood pressure. Also, high potassium levels help in overall vascular health of the body thus reducing the chances of stroke.

2. Banana milkshake (using skimmed milk)

Banana is the powerhouse of potassium and might be helpful in reducing blood pressure. Skimmed milk can make the drink low fat. The delicious drink also contains potassium, calcium, and magnesium - minerals that are known to help decrease blood pressure.

3. Tomato soup or tomato juice (unsalted)

Tomatoes contain antioxidants like lycopene, which have been shown to have several health benefits. Daily consumption of tomato juice or tomato soup improves systolic and diastolic blood pressure and LDL cholesterol.

4. Buttermilk (skimmed milk curd)

Buttermilk is a coolant and an everyday drink that people can incorporate in their diet. It is rich in calcium and magnesium. It aids weight loss and is helpful in reducing BP. Low fat dairy products are the major components of DASH diet.

5. Pomegranate and beetroot juice

Pomegranate has anti-inflammatory effects. Also, it reduces blood pressure through reducing levels of Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE), a protein that plays an important role in controlling the size of blood vessels in the body. Beet juice contains nitrate (NO3), which can improve blood flow in the body. NO3 is a precursor for the production of nitric oxide (NO) and increases its concentrations in the bloodstream, optimizing endothelial function (e.g., vasodilation).

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter