High blood pressure diet: Fruits that can help lower blood pressure

High blood pressure can often creep in silently into your life and start affecting various aspects of your health. When the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels is consistently too high, it is termed as high blood pressure. Leading an unhealthy lifestyle is a primary cause of hypertension. If you are overweight, eat too much salt, stressed or do not exercise, you may be at an increased risk of hypertension. People may also develop high BP as they age or due to family history. Headache, blurry vision, nausea, nosebleeds, dizziness, chest pain, seizures and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of blood pressure. (Also read: High blood pressure: 5 types of hypertension, expert tips to manage) If you are overweight, eat too much salt, stressed or do not exercise, you may be at an increased risk of hypertension. (Pexels)

Making modifications in lifestyle can help control your blood pressure. Eating a balanced diet with all food groups and avoiding foods rich in sodium, saturated fats or simple sugars could be beneficial for BP patients.

"Hypertension is a very prevalent non-communicable disease which usually goes undiagnosed. People with obesity and type 2 diabetes are prone to developing hypertension and therefore the chances of stroke. Hence it is crucial to address the root cause to prevent future complications. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is a healthy dietary pattern which is especially designed for people with hypertension. It majorly restricts foods that are rich in sodium, saturated fats and simple sugars and includes foods that are rich in nutrients like potassium, calcium and magnesium," says Dr Eileen Canday, HoD, Nutrition at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

What people with blood pressure should eat

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends intake of less than one teaspoon of salt throughout the day. Apart from table salt, hidden sources of sodium include processed food items such as bakery items, processed cheese, canned and cured meats, ready-to-eat foods, packaged sauces, soda and breakfast cereals contribute to the increased sodium intake in the diet. Sodium is very commonly used as a preservative in packaged food items, so even if the food item does not taste salty, it may still have sodium.

Dr Eileen suggests dietary tips for people with blood pressure:

- Electrolytes like potassium, calcium and magnesium help in regulating the blood pressure and hence should be included regularly in the diet.

- Some foods that are rich in these minerals includes beans and lentils, dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, berries, citrus fruits, coconut water, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts.

- These foods are also rich in dietary fibre which help to reduce the risk of plaque formation in arteries thus preventing heart attacks and stroke.

- It is crucial to adopt a healthy lifestyle composed of a balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular and healthy sleep pattern, physical exercise.

Here are some fruits that can help manage BP

- Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium which can help keep blood pressure low.

- Strawberry contains anthocyanins (an antioxidant), vitamin C, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids which can help reduce high blood pressure.

- Watermelon is low in sodium and high in water content. It also has Vitamin C, potassium, lycopene and antioxidants all the nutrients that help fight blood pressure

- Mango has beta carotene and potassium which can help in lowering blood pressure.

- Pomegranate helps reduce an enzyme ACE which controls the size of the blood vessels which lowers the blood pressure.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter