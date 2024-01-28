Evening brief: Nitish Kumar's first words after return to NDA; Siddaramaiah on Hanuman flag vs. national flag row, more

Nitish Kumar, in his ninth term, reassumed the role of Bihar's Chief Minister, expressing his return to the NDA alliance. His political trajectory involves leading the JD(U)-NDA alliance in 2020, transitioning to the JD(U)-RJD Mahagathbandhan in 2022, and recently realigning with the NDA. Nitish Kumar stated, "Now I am back where I was before," solidifying his commitment to the NDA. This move delivers a significant setback to the RJD, abruptly ending their stint in power. Despite Tejashwi Yadav's assertion that JD(U) will fade by 2024, Nitish Kumar remains focused on Bihar's development. The political landscape remains dynamic as the state witnesses a power shift. Dig deeper Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and State Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary exchange greetings during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Sunday. Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for the ninth time after he along with his party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA bloc. (ANI/Pappi Sharma)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah defended the removal of a Hanuman flag from a 108-foot pole in Mandya's Keragodu village, stating that the national flag should have been hoisted instead. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP blaming the Congress for the unrest. The police removed the Hanuman flag, leading to protests by BJP, JD(S), and Bajrang Dal supporters. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The flag, featuring Lord Hanuman, was replaced with the tricolour. Locals had collected funds for the flag installation, and BJP and JD(S) workers were involved. The police action followed complaints from unknown individuals, and Mandya district in-charge N Cheluvarayaswamy claimed permission was obtained to hoist the national flag, but it was replaced. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the government's alleged "anti-Hindu stance." Dig deeper

The latest News

Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller to claim maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open 2024 Dig deeper

Maldives parliament erupts in chaos as lawmakers clash in key session Dig deeper

India News

HCs should ensure diversity in recommending judges for elevation, says Justice Gavai Dig deeper

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time, this time with BJP Dig deeper

Global Matters

Two masked men attack an Italian church in Istanbul, one person dead Dig deepeer

‘The only loser I see is Donald Trump,’ President Joe Biden attacks Trump for calling veterans ‘suckers and losers’ Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude to Mumbai for warmly welcoming her husband, Nick Jonas, with chants of "jiju" (brother-in-law) during his performance at the Lollapalooza festival. She shared a video on Instagram showcasing the enthusiastic crowd and wrote, "My heart Thank you Mumbai." This marked the first performance of Jonas Brothers in India, Priyanka's former hometown. Despite her absence at the event, she previously gave a shoutout to the fans. Priyanka, known for her global presence, is set to appear in the Hollywood film "Heads of State" and the Bollywood movie "Jee Le Zaraa." Dig deeper

Sports Going

In a stunning comeback, England clinched the first Test against India by 28 runs, securing a 1-0 lead in the series in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope's impressive 196, coupled with contributions from Rehan Ahmed and debutant Tom Hartley, set a challenging target of 231 for India. However, the home side faltered in their second innings, adopting a defensive approach and getting all out for 202. Debutant Tom Hartley starred with a five-wicket haul, while Joe Root and Jack Leach chipped in. This marked India's first Test loss after a 100-run lead in the first innings. Ollie Pope led England's revival, falling just short of a double century. Jasprit Bumrah was India's standout bowler, taking 4 for 41, but the day belonged to England's Hartley, who made significant breakthroughs in India's run chase. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and health

As winter gives way to warmer weather, adapting our diets is crucial for gut health. Seasonal changes impact appetite and alter the gut's bacterial composition. Embracing a variety of foods aids a smooth transition. Chief Clinical Nutritionist Dr. Charu Dua suggests 10 foods for gut health during this shift: 1. Fibre-rich vegetables, 2. Probiotic-rich foods (yogurt, kimchi), 3. Seasonal fruits (berries, melons), 4. Whole grains (quinoa, brown rice), 5. Fresh herbs (basil, mint), 6. Lean proteins (fish, tofu), 7. Hydration (essential for digestion), 8. Ginger and turmeric, 9. Prebiotic foods (onions, garlic), 10. Fermented dairy alternatives. Staying hydrated, choosing nutrient-dense options, and incorporating gut-friendly foods support overall well-being during seasonal transitions. Dig deeper

