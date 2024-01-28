 Sinner beats Medvedev in five-set thriller to clinch Australian Open 2024 title | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Tennis News / Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller to claim maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open 2024

Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller to claim maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 28, 2024 06:07 PM IST

Jannik Sinner made an emphatic comeback from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final.

Italy's Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden Grand Slam title, beating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day 15 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2024(AFP)
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day 15 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2024(AFP)

(More to follow…)

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

