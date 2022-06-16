Evening brief: Trains set on fire, roads blocked as 'Agnipath' protests spread across India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trains set on fire, roads blocked as 'Agnipath' protests spread across India | Top 10 points

Violent protests against the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces spread from Bihar to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and even national capital Delhi on Thursday. Read more

Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee revokes suspension of 7 BJP lawmakers

West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday revoked the suspension on seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers, including Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, officials said. Read more

4 killed after car rams into parked truck on Gorakhpur highway

Four people including three of a family were killed late on Wednesday after the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck parked along the highway in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district. Read more

Chhavi Mittal says her radiotherapy sessions post breast cancer surgery are over: '30 more days and I'll be a free bird'

Television actor Chhavi Mittal shared a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she told her fans that her radiation therapy, part of her breast cancer treatment, has finally ended. Recently, actor Mahima Choudhary got diagnosed with breast cancer. Read more

He did not look like getting out. I was like 'we are in serious trouble now': When Virat Kohli 'wowed' Tim Paine

Virat Kohli has played many a special knock in his career but one inning particularly stands out at the top of the head for Tim Paine, the former Australia captain. Read more

