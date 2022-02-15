Evening brief: Twitter user slams IndiGo for succumbing to ‘VIP pressure’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Bumped me off my paid seat': Twitter user slams IndiGo for succumbing to 'VIP pressure'

Hitting out at Gurugram-based IndiGo, a former army officer claimed on Tuesday that he was ‘bumped off my paid seat’ to make room for a retired bureaucrat and ‘party.’ Read more

UP polls: Yogi Adityanath wants to kill me, alleges SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Rajbhar claimed he was attacked by activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party during the filing of nomination papers of his party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday. Read more

Madhya Pradesh college bans hijab after VHP women’s wing protests against it

Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged a protest against the institute in Datia for allowing Muslim students to wear headscarves on campus. Read more

How the 10 franchises stack up after the IPL 2022 mega auction - strengths, weaknesses and possible XI

As the 15th edition of the IPL is expected to begin in the first week of April, ahead of it, we sift through the 10 franchises and analyse the strengths, weaknesses and what their Playing XI could look like. Read more

Gangubai Kathiawadi song Jab Saiyaan: Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari’s love blossoms, fans get ‘goosebumps’. Watch

A new song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jab Saiyaan, is out now. The song is picturised on Alia Bhatt, who essays the titular role, and introduces Shantanu Maheshwari. Read more