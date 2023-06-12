Home / India News / Evening brief: Union min on ChatGPT founder's ‘hopeless’ remark on India building AI models; and all the latest news

Evening brief: Union min on ChatGPT founder's ‘hopeless’ remark on India building AI models; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Not the last word…': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Union minister of electronics and information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday responded to OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman's remarks wherein he said chances are ‘hopeless’ for India to build an AI tool like the ChatGPT. The minister said Altman is not the last word on the country's aspirations in the field of artificial intelligence. Read more

Union minister of electronics and information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (REUTERS)
Union minister of electronics and information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (REUTERS)

Snowdrop actor Park Soo Ryun dies at 29, family to donate her organs

Korean actor Park Soo Ryun died after a fatal accident, as per reports. She was 29. The actor was best known for appearing in several musicals such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. Reportedly, she died just a day before her performance in Jeju Island. Read more

'The truth why we haven't won ICC trophy in so long...': Gambhir lashes out with 'PR' jibe after India choke again

Former batter Gautam Gambhir has once again pinpointed 'hero-worshipping' as the 'truth' behind India's long wait for an ICC trophy in the wake of the team's 209 run hammering at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship final. Gambhir, who has been pretty vocal about the 'individual hero-worshipping' culture prevailing in the country, launched Gambhir weighed in on the same and highlighted it as a reason for cricket being approached in the wrong way by the parties surrounding the sport. Read more

Diabetes: 7 high-fibre foods that can prevent blood sugar spikes

Pandemic is over but the epidemic of chronic diseases is growing fast as pointed by some recent studies. A recent study by ICMR published in the international journal Lancet notes that India has a staggering 101 million diabetes and people who are prediabetic or on the verge of getting the disease stand at 136 million. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
artificial intelligence openai chatgpt ai tool gautam gambhir diabetes korea + 5 more
artificial intelligence openai chatgpt ai tool gautam gambhir diabetes korea + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out