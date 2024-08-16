Evening briefing: Farooq Abdullah reveals poll plan for son Omar; 3 bodies recovered from Kedarnath route, & more

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered three bodies from the Kedarnath trek route, which was severely damaged by heavy rainfall on July 31. Over 20 people remain missing. The Rudraprayag district administration has since restored pedestrian movement after repairing 29 damaged locations on the route, engaging 260 labourers in the effort. Despite the ongoing search operations, the death toll has risen to seven. The route, which is critical for the Kedarnath Yatra, has seen limited pilgrim activity since the repairs, with 150-200 people reaching the shrine daily. Rescue operations, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, have evacuated nearly 12,500 pilgrims since May 31. Dig deeper National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah.(PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has announced his intention to contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, marking the first regional polls in the region in a decade. Abdullah, a seasoned politician and former chief minister, stated that his son, Omar Abdullah, would refrain from participating until the region's statehood is restored. The elections, which will be held in three phases starting September 18, will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Dig deeper

Latest News

IMA presents list of demands amid nationwide protests Dig deeper

Calcutta HC pulls up Bengal govt for renovation at RG Kar hospital, mob rampage Dig deeper

India News

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rain to NW India next week: IMD Dig deeper

Simultaneous polls in Haryana, Maharashtra not possible due to security reasons: CEC Dig deeper

Global Matters

Indian suspect in Nijjar killing allegedly assaulted in detention Dig deeper

Mpox virus detected in Pakistan, days after WHO declared it a global health emergency Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The 2024 Duleep Trophy is quite a star-studded affair with most of the regular Indian players and the leading contenders for spots all featuring in it. The competition, which will be played in a round-robin league format between four teams. The Duleep Trophy is being seen as a testing ground, and practice ground, for players hoping to make it to the Indian team ahead of the home season in which the country hosts five Test matches. Two of those will be against Bangladesh, followed by three against New Zealand. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has once again made history by winning his seventh National Film Award, the most by any music director in India. Rahman was honoured with the Best Music Director (Background Score) award for his work in Mani Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster, Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1, at the 70th National Awards, recognizing films released in 2022. This achievement places Rahman at the pinnacle of Indian music, surpassing the legendary Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, who has won five National Awards, and Hindi music director Vishal Bhardwaj, with four. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A recent study by Stanford Medicine has revealed that the process of aging doesn't gradually unfold over time as previously believed. Instead, aging accelerates dramatically in our 40s and 60s, revolutionizing our understanding of how our bodies age and how we might approach age-related health issues. The research, which analyzed 135,000 molecules and microbes in 108 individuals aged 25 to 75, found that 81% of biological markers indicated significant aging spikes during these specific age periods. Dig deeper