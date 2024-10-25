Menu Explore
Evening briefing: Amarinder blames Trudeau for rocky India-Canada ties; SC raps CBI in Sushant Rajput case; and more

ByHT News Desk
Oct 25, 2024 06:18 PM IST

A brief of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday alleged that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is responsible for India-Canada's rocky relationship and alleged that he was promoting the Khalistani propaganda. "Canadian PM Trudeau has ruined the relationship between India and Canada. Trudeau is interested in only one thing and that is getting the Sikh votes for his own election. He doesn't care what happens, he has done this earlier also. He is promoting Khalistanis at the moment," the BJP leader said. Dig deeper.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo / HT)

More on India-Canada relations: 'Back-stabbing': Envoy Verma slams Canada over 'person of interest' fiasco

Jaishankar's big attack on Canada: ‘Even double standards are mild words’

In a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to revoke the CBI's lookout circular issued against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The bench openly criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Maharashtra government, and the Bureau of Immigration for questioning the Bombay High Court's ruling simply because the accused held high-profile status. Justices B.R. Gavai and KV Viswanathan, who were hearing the matter, openly condemned the petition as "frivolous" and issued a stern warning against the investigation agencies. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India-China disengagement begins at Depsang and Demchok

Maharashtra polls: Milind Deora to take on Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

India News

NIA has not found any sabotage in recent train derailments: Officials

Bomb threats to airlines continue, over 25 flights targeted today

Global Matters

Ukraine's Zelenskyy claims North Korean troops to be deployed by Russia this weekend

Saudi Arabia begins construction of the 'world's largest building' that could fit 20 Empire States inside

Sports Going

Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been under the scanner throughout the New Zealand series. He was the first one to admit his big mistake in reading the pitch and conditions in the first Test in Bengaluru, which resulted in India getting bowled out for their lowest total at home and eventually losing for the first time to New Zealand in 36 years. Things only got worse in the second Test. Rohit's 'defensive' captaincy on Day 1 of the Pune Test was heavily criticised by Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull and things were pretty much the same, if not worse, in New Zealand's second innings on Day 2. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Earlier this week, actor Ram Charan was spotted at an RTO office in Hyderabad registering his Rolls-Royce Spectre. While the actor got the luxury car worth 7.5 crore around July, he only registered it more recently. While the Rolls-Royce is the costliest car in his garage yet, take a look at his lavish fleet of four-wheelers. Ram has owned the Aston Martin Vantage V8 for a long time now. It was valued at around 2 crore when he received it as a gift from his wife, Upasana Konidela’s parents, Anil and Sobhana Kamineni, after their marriage in 2012. After the wedding rituals, the actor even took Upasana out for a spin in his swanky new ride. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Vasundhara Oswal is forced to live in filth in the Uganda prison where she has been detained since early October, her sister Riddhi Oswal told HT.com in an email interview. Vasundhara Oswal is the daughter of Indian-origin, Switzerland-based billionaire InPankaj Oswal. On October 1, she was visiting the site of her family’s factory in Uganda when she was taken away by armed officials on charges of kidnapping and murdering Mukesh Menaria. The Oswal family claims that charges against Vasundhara are trumped up and the Ugandan authorities are hand-in-glove with their business competitors to falsely implicate the 26-year-old. They have said that Mukesh Menaria, the man she was accused of kidnapping, is a former employee of the family who has been found alive and well in Tanzania. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

