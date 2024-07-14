 Evening briefing: BJP hits out at Delhi govt over power bill hike; Kharge accuses PM Modi of lying about jobs; more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Evening briefing: BJP hits out at Delhi govt over power bill hike; Kharge accuses PM Modi of lying about jobs; more news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 14, 2024 06:30 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party government after electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi soared by 6-8 per cent due to the revision of the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said,"Delhi government is looting the people of Delhi... The common man is struggling due to hike in electricity bills. Every person who is paying the electricity bill with honesty is being looted." Dig Deeper

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party government after electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi soared by 6-8 per cent due to the revision of the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms.(File photo)
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party government after electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi soared by 6-8 per cent due to the revision of the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms.(File photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled jibe at the opposition, saying eight crore jobs in three to four years has silenced "those spreading fake news about unemployment," the Congress has accused him of spinning a “web of lies.” In a swipe at PM Modi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused him of spinning a web of lies about job creation in Mumbai. Dig Deeper

Latest News

How is Donald Trump after assassination attempt and how bad was the injury?

Trump assassination attempt sparks BJP's attack on Rahul Gandhi's past comments: ‘Encouraged violence against Modi’

India News

Former high court judge Rohit Arya on joining BJP: 'Politics not my cup of tea, don't intend to…'

Puri Jagannath temple's ‘Ratna Bhandar’, the revered treasury, reopens after 46 years

Global Matters

Elon Musk reveals he faced two assassination attempts, supports Donald Trump

Hamas withdraws from Gaza ceasefire talks: Report

Trending

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional during the vidaai (farewell) ceremony of his daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. A video showed newly weds Anant Ambania and Radhika Merchant walking slowly, with the groom's father, Mukesh Ambani standing by the side. The bride, who too was emotional, greeted another person who handed over a silver lamp to her. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Loved Sara Ali Khan's regal appearance at the Ambani wedding? While her stunning ensemble definitely had fashion enthusiasts swooning, it's not the only reason it's making headlines. The actress is receiving harsh criticism on social media after wearing a stunning lehenga designed by Pakistani fashion designer Iqbal Hussain but failing to give him credit in her post. Sara wore the vibrant outfit to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding on July 12. In a video she shared of herself twirling and posing in the lehenga at the event, she tagged her stylists, hair and makeup team, and photographers but did not mention or tag the original designer, Iqbal Hussain. Dig Deeper

News / India News / Evening briefing: BJP hits out at Delhi govt over power bill hike; Kharge accuses PM Modi of lying about jobs; more news
Live Score
