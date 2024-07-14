Evening briefing: BJP hits out at Delhi govt over power bill hike; Kharge accuses PM Modi of lying about jobs; more news

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party government after electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi soared by 6-8 per cent due to the revision of the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said,"Delhi government is looting the people of Delhi... The common man is struggling due to hike in electricity bills. Every person who is paying the electricity bill with honesty is being looted." Dig Deeper The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party government after electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi soared by 6-8 per cent due to the revision of the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms.(File photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled jibe at the opposition, saying eight crore jobs in three to four years has silenced "those spreading fake news about unemployment," the Congress has accused him of spinning a “web of lies.” In a swipe at PM Modi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused him of spinning a web of lies about job creation in Mumbai. Dig Deeper

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional during the vidaai (farewell) ceremony of his daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. A video showed newly weds Anant Ambania and Radhika Merchant walking slowly, with the groom's father, Mukesh Ambani standing by the side. The bride, who too was emotional, greeted another person who handed over a silver lamp to her. Dig Deeper

Loved Sara Ali Khan's regal appearance at the Ambani wedding? While her stunning ensemble definitely had fashion enthusiasts swooning, it's not the only reason it's making headlines. The actress is receiving harsh criticism on social media after wearing a stunning lehenga designed by Pakistani fashion designer Iqbal Hussain but failing to give him credit in her post. Sara wore the vibrant outfit to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding on July 12. In a video she shared of herself twirling and posing in the lehenga at the event, she tagged her stylists, hair and makeup team, and photographers but did not mention or tag the original designer, Iqbal Hussain. Dig Deeper