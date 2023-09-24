Evening briefing: BSP MP Danish Ali seeks action against BJP leader, Rahul Gandhi on 2024 election; all the latest news

BSP MP Danish Ali, who faced verbal abuse from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha, has demanded action against Nishikant Dubey for accusing him of insulting PM Modi. Danish Ali challenged Dubey's claims, urging for video evidence to support them. The controversy centers on the exchange of words in the Lok Sabha that led to Bidhuri's attack on Danish Ali. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Danish Ali used objectionable language against PM Modi, provoking Bidhuri. Danish Ali denied the accusation, stating he aimed to uphold the PM's dignity. The situation has sparked a political uproar. Dig deeper Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali.(PTI)

More news on BSP MP Danish Ali Kodikunnil Suresh, who was in chair, seeks immediate suspension of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

‘Danish Ali provoked, used unpardonable words against PM’; BSP MP rejects charge

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of employing "diversion tactics" and predicted a surprise for them in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at a conclave in Delhi, Gandhi expressed confidence in his party's chances in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and even Telangana. He emphasized that the opposition represents a significant portion of the population and criticized the BJP for concentrating wealth and controlling financial and media resources through crony capitalism policies. Gandhi also dismissed government initiatives like 'One Nation One Election' and the 'India or Bharat' debate as tactics to divert attention. Dig deeper

More news on Rahul Gandhi Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Rahul Gandhi's ‘BJP in for surprise’: 'Has he joined psephology?'

As Sharad Pawar meets Adani, BJP leader says 'nobody listens to Rahul Gandhi'

The Latest News

200 pilgrims died during Char Dham yatra this year: Govt data Dig deeper

Life limps back to normalcy in Manipur capital as curfew relaxed Dig deeper

India News

Ramesh Bidhuri's first response after row over abuse in Parliament; ‘don't want to comment, Speaker will look into it’ Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi chooses between Messi-Ronaldo, Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma: Here are his answers Dig deeper

Global Matters

Iran says it defused 30 bombs in Tehran, detained 28: Report Dig deeper

Top US businessman ready to make investments in Ukraine: Zelensky Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ramita Jindal, a promising young Indian shooter, lived up to expectations at her first Asian Games appearance. High Performance Director Pierre Beauchamp had earlier identified her as a special talent at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. Ramita, competing in the 10m air rifle event, secured an impressive individual bronze medal and contributed to a team silver alongside Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey. Despite facing strong competition from world-ranked shooters like Jiayu Han and Yuting Huang, Ramita displayed remarkable calm and precision, qualifying for the final with the second-highest score in the qualification round. Her success marked a special opening day for the Indian shooting team. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Soni Razdan celebrated Daughters Day by sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram account. In a touching post, she not only acknowledged her biological daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, but also extended her love to her stepchildren, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Soni shared cherished moments with her children, including a photo of Alia and Shaheen at an eatery, a joyful selfie with Shaheen from a vacation, and a heartwarming family picture featuring Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul, Pooja, Soni, and Shaheen, reflecting the bonds that unite their blended family. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

World Heart Day, observed on September 29 annually, underscores the importance of raising awareness about heart conditions and the associated risk factors. This vital organ's health is paramount, requiring daily commitment to physical activity and a heart-nourishing diet. Alarmingly, heart attacks are increasingly affecting young individuals and even children. Recognizing early signs such as fatigue, leg swelling, dizziness, irregular heartbeats, and chest discomfort is crucial for prompt treatment that can save lives and prevent damage. Dr. V. Rajasekhar, a Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, emphasizes that ignoring these signs can have dire, even fatal consequences. Early detection is key to combating heart disease, a leading global cause of death. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.