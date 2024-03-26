 Evening briefing: Congress leader's open offer to Varun Gandhi; BJP MP's barb at Mamata sparks row; and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: Congress leader's open offer to Varun Gandhi; BJP MP's barb at Mamata sparks row; and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 06:28 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury invited BJP MP Varun Gandhi to join Congress after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Pilibhit. Chowdhury praised Gandhi's leadership and clean image, suggesting the BJP denied him a ticket due to his Gandhi family connection. Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada replaced Gandhi in Pilibhit, prompting speculation. Prasada, once a Congress minister, joined BJP in 2019 and won an assembly seat in 2021. Gandhi, critical of the BJP, received overtures from Samajwadi Party. Despite familial ties, Rahul Gandhi stated their ideologies differ, making reconciliation unlikely. Varun Gandhi, son of Sanjay Gandhi, first won Lok Sabha in 2009 from Pilibhit, later contesting from Sultanpur. Dig Deeper

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

More news on Varun Gandhi: BJP's Lok Sabha candidates list: Maneka Gandhi in, Varun dropped from Pilibhit

Our doors open for all: Akhilesh on BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh sparked controversy by questioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's family background in a viral video. Ghosh mocked Banerjee's assertion of being a daughter of various states, demanding clarification on her father's identity. Trinamool Congress (TMC) condemned Ghosh's remarks, calling for an apology and alleging BJP's misogynistic mindset. TMC filed a complaint with the electoral officer, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Other TMC leaders criticised Ghosh's behavior, attributing it to his frustration within BJP. They highlighted the solidarity of the people of Bengal with Mamata Banerjee and condemned BJP's disrespect towards her. Dig deeper

The Latest News

On Kejriwal's arrest, US calls for ‘fair, legal process’ Dig deeper

CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut ‘daughter of Himachal’, points to family's Congress link Dig deeper

India News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be fought on and decided by mobile phones Dig deeper

ECI issues advisory on preventing heatwave impact during Lok Sabha polls Dig deeper

Global Matters

Julian Assange's extradition put on hold as UK court wants ‘assurances’ from US Dig deeper

Pak Army soldier, 4 Baloch militants killed in attack on naval base in Balochistan Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The transfer of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has ignited controversy among fans. Despite leading Gujarat to success, Pandya's return to Mumbai as captain prompted backlash. Fans, fixated on individual players, unleashed venom, booing Pandya at matches and resorting to derogatory remarks. Some likened his transfer to Luis Figo's contentious move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, but differences exist between the situations. Pandya's loyalty and professionalism were highlighted, contrasting with fans' toxicity. Critics argue the backlash is unwarranted, especially given Pandya's importance to the Indian cricket team's balance in upcoming tournaments. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

