Evening briefing: DK Shivakumar says Himachal crisis over; setback for Ram Rahim over parole, all latest news

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who was sent as one of the Congress' observers to Himachal Pradesh amid the political turmoil, on Thursday said that Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accepted that some sort of failure happened within the government and MLAs during the Rajya Sabha polls and a coordination committee between the party and the government with five to six members has been formed to tackle the situation. While speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said that the observers have spoken to the party MLAs individually and another round of discussion will happen later. He also mentioned that the government is safe and will complete the five-year term. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who was one of the observers, during a meeting in Shimla. (PTI Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday told the Haryana government that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without its -permission.

The Latest News

Paul Pogba's football career all but over as Juventus superstar handed 4-year ban after failed doping test

Fiscal deficit at Jan-end touches 63.6 pc of full year target, says govt data

India News

Akhilesh Yadav reveals why he skipped CBI summons: 'Agency is BJP's...'

Kanpur shocker: Two minor girls found hanging from tree, families allege rape; 3 arrested

Global Matters

War crimes committed by all parties in Israel-Hamas war, says UN Rights chief

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll in Gaza climbs over 30,000 since conflict began

Sports Goings

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the BCCI's decision to terminate Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's central contracts after the batting duo failed to adhere to the board's mandate of prioritising Ranji Trophy over the IPL. The mail sent out by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to all players under contract made it mandatory for them to give importance to First-Class cricket, but while Kishan used this time to train with Hardik Pandya, Iyer decided to not feature for Mumbai owing to a 'back spasm', claims which were later denied by an NCA physio.

Entertainment Focus

Netflix India unveiled their list of films and series that will release in 2024. At an event held in Mumbai, the streamer's lineup featured eight films and 14 series - some new, some sequels to their hit titles. Dubbed 'Next on Netflix: Blockbuster Entertainment Ka Next Level,' the event was hosted by Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India.

