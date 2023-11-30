close_game
close_game
News / India News / Evening briefing: Exit poll results for 5 states tonight; big push for defence sector; and all the latest news

Evening briefing: Exit poll results for 5 states tonight; big push for defence sector; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Nov 30, 2023 06:01 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check.

As the results of the assembly elections 2023 are set to be out on December 3, let's take a look back at the exit poll results from the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan assembly elections, which are set to be released today. While exit polls are often criticized for their inaccuracy, there have been instances where they surprisingly predicted unlikely outcomes accurately. In 2018, exit poll agencies demonstrated varying levels of accuracy in their predictions for election results. As we await the latest exit poll results, the reliability and precision of these forecasts continue to be a topic of debate in the realm of political analysis. Dig deeper.

The results for assembly elections 2023 in all five states will be out on December 3 (ANI Photo)
The results for assembly elections 2023 in all five states will be out on December 3 (ANI Photo)

More on assembly elections 2023 Election Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Predictions for Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Chhattisgarh exit polls 2023 LIVE updates: Will BJP dash Cong's hopes of second term?

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for capital acquisition proposals totaling 2.23 lakh crore. Impressively, 98% of this amount, equivalent to 2.20 lakh crore, is earmarked for sourcing from domestic industries, reflecting a significant boost for the country's defense manufacturing sector. Dig deeper.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Latest News

Amit Shah-Led High-Level Committee Greenlights Reconstruction Plan for Joshimath

India stands in the front of league nations: Vice President Dhankar

India News

PM Modi Empowers Job Seekers: Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters at Rozgar Mela

India's Ambitious Defence Deal: 97 Tejas Jets and 150+ Prachand Choppers - A Comprehensive Overview of Features and Capabilities

Global Matters

"Divergent Perspectives on Henry Kissinger's Legacy: Leaders Pay Tribute, Social Media Labels Late US Secretary 'War Criminal'

Taiwan Leader Asserts: 'China Overwhelmed by Internal Challenges,' Deems Invasion 'Unlikely'

Sports Goings

Andre Russell, known for his candidness, deems it "madness" if India excludes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20 World Cup squad next year. The West Indian all-rounder emphasized this point, underscoring the crucial roles these two players play in the team. Russell's straightforwardness reflects the significance he places on their contributions in T20 internationals. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film "Animal" is anticipated to have a significant opening, with trade experts predicting a weekend box office collection of at least Rs100 crore. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and features Anil Kapoor in the role of Ranbir's onscreen father. The star-studded cast and director have heightened expectations for the film's success. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Robotic liver transplant emerges as an advanced alternative to conventional surgery, wherein automated arms, instead of a surgeon's hands or laparoscope, execute the replacement procedure. This method offers a less invasive approach, augmenting surgical precision and yielding improved results compared to traditional liver transplant surgeries. Dig deeper.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out