Evening briefing: India, Malaysia to expand cooperation; Student cremated as Udaipur remains tense, & more news

India and Malaysia on Tuesday agreed to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim discussed ways to expand cooperation to new fields such as digitalisation, defence manufacturing, semiconductors and AI. Dig deeper New Delhi, India - Aug. 20, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shakes hand with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim before their delegation level meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The 15-year-old boy who died on Monday after being stabbed by his classmate in Udaipur last week in an incident that led to a communal conflagration in the Rajasthan city was cremated by his family on Tuesday morning after they were assured of quick justice for the victim, officials said. Dig deeper

Latest News

Badlapur protests: Uddhav seeks ‘Shakti Bill’ passage, Sharad camp demands probe. Dig deeper

On question about Kolkata rape-murder case, Rahul Gandhi says ‘won’t allow distraction'. BJP reacts. Dig deeper

India News

‘NCPCR team will probe matter,’ says chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Badlapur case. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Indo-Canadian groups slam anti-Hindu rhetoric at Toronto parade. Dig deeper

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore could vaporize to death if they return on faulty Starliner: Expert. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘attacked and bullied’ by media for ‘Indian society is regressive for women’ statement. Dig deeper

It's Trending

In another incident that sparked food safety concerns, a live cockroach was found in the daal served on the Vande Bharat Express train. Upon the discovery of the insect inside the food, the passenger immediately filed a complaint with the railway authorities and demanded action. A video of the passenger expressing his dissatisfaction was posted on social media. A photo of the meal was also posted along with the clip. Dig deeper

