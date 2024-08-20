Evening briefing: India, Malaysia to expand cooperation; Student cremated as Udaipur remains tense, & more news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
India and Malaysia on Tuesday agreed to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim discussed ways to expand cooperation to new fields such as digitalisation, defence manufacturing, semiconductors and AI. Dig deeper
The 15-year-old boy who died on Monday after being stabbed by his classmate in Udaipur last week in an incident that led to a communal conflagration in the Rajasthan city was cremated by his family on Tuesday morning after they were assured of quick justice for the victim, officials said. Dig deeper
Latest News
Badlapur protests: Uddhav seeks ‘Shakti Bill’ passage, Sharad camp demands probe. Dig deeper
On question about Kolkata rape-murder case, Rahul Gandhi says ‘won’t allow distraction'. BJP reacts. Dig deeper
India News
‘NCPCR team will probe matter,’ says chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Badlapur case. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Indo-Canadian groups slam anti-Hindu rhetoric at Toronto parade. Dig deeper
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore could vaporize to death if they return on faulty Starliner: Expert. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘attacked and bullied’ by media for ‘Indian society is regressive for women’ statement. Dig deeper
It's Trending
In another incident that sparked food safety concerns, a live cockroach was found in the daal served on the Vande Bharat Express train. Upon the discovery of the insect inside the food, the passenger immediately filed a complaint with the railway authorities and demanded action. A video of the passenger expressing his dissatisfaction was posted on social media. A photo of the meal was also posted along with the clip. Dig deeper
