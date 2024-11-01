Evening briefing: India pushes for ‘two-state solution’ to Gaza war; Chhath Pooja to be public holiday in Delhi, & more

India pushed for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and dialogue and diplomacy aimed at finding a two-state solution at the first meeting in Riyadh of a global alliance to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state. India was represented at the meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia on October 30-31, by its ambassador to Riyadh, Suhel Khan. Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan described the meeting as “the first step among several steps with the participation of 90 countries”. Dig deeper New Delhi was represented at the meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia on October 30-31 by the Indian ambassador to Riyadh.(HT_PRINT)

Delhi government declared November 7 as a public holiday on account of “Chhath Pooja” celebrations in the national capital. Chief Minister Atishi wrote to the chief secretary asking for a necessary notification to be issued in this regard. A large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Yamuna River and offer their prayers to Sun god “Surya” during the festival. Toxic pollution in the Yamuna River with several layers of froth has raised health concerns among the residents ahead of the festival. Dig deeper

India news

PM Modi says Cong 'badly exposed' after Kharge's advice on poll guarantees

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant booked for ‘imported’ remark on Shaina NC

Maharashtra election: BJP MLA Parag Shah is wealthiest candidate, assets grew 575% over 5 years

SC to hear states, UTs on Monday over guidelines for treating ICU, CCU patients

Global matters

America first? Trump eyes sweeping changes to legal immigration in 2025

Jennifer Lopez nukes Donald Trump’s Madison Square event at Kamala Harris rally: ‘He consistently worked to divide us’

Canada labels India a ‘cyber adversary’ in new security report

Business

Elon Musk responds to Indian CEO's post on 3-year wait for green card: ‘Trump will fix this’

India and Saudi Arabia sign agreements on energy transition, exchange of expertise

Sports

Right until the last 15 minutes of Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand, India were completely bossing the game with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. However, the hosts decided to commit harakiri and from being 78/1, India went to 84/4, to completely surrender the advantage to New Zealand. Virat Kohli's run-out in the eventual final over of the day, just sums up India's brain-fade within the last 15 minutes. It is fair to say that the last three wickets -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli, were totally reckless, and nothing special was done by the Kiwi bowlers to gain the wickets. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Post Diwali festivities, Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has worsened. The toxic air has been lingering over several states for the last few weeks, and is the leading cause of many illnesses. Pollutants in the air can affect every part of the body, from lungs, to nose, to eyes to skin. Prolonged exposure to toxic air can affect brain health as well. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Biplab Das, director and senior consultant, neurology at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram shares long term effects of air pollution on health Dig deeper

It's trending

Today’s job applications largely involve AI-enhanced CVs and a single click on LinkedIn’s ‘Apply’ button. However, in a landscape filled with digital sameness, some candidates manage to stand out by going that extra mile. Recently, Saptarshi Prakash, an Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Design at Swiggy, shared his surprise and admiration for a young professional who used an unconventional approach: a handwritten letter delivered by post. Dig Deeper

