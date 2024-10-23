Evening briefing: Jagdambika Pal remembers TMC MP's 'fury'; Sakshi Malik on Brij Bhushan, and more

Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairman Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday alleged that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee threw broken glass at him with “anger and fury” and that he narrowly escaped the alleged assault. "Yesterday during the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee broke a glass bottle and threw it with such anger and fury and the way he threw it at me, it is God's grace that I narrowly escaped," he said. The alleged incident took place during the JPC's meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Dig deeper. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal at the Parliament House in Delhi.(ANI)

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has made explosive allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In her recently released autobiography "Witness", the wrestler accused Singh of trying to sexually harass her in 2012. In her book, Malik claims that during the Asian Junior Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Singh summoned her to his hotel room under the pretext of speaking with her parents. However, upon ending the call, Singh allegedly tried to molest her. Malik asserts that she pushed him away and fled the room, tearfully. Dig deeper.

Priyanka Chopra was back in India after a long time last week. The actor, now settled in the US, was in Mumbai where she attended the launch of her new brand Max Factor. In a new interview with Forbes India, the actor opened up about the difference in working in Bollywood and Hollywood. During the chat, when Priyanka was asked how she would compare the experience of working in Bollywood and Hollywood, she replied, “I think every country in general is different. We all have our own cultural things that we like and how we work. I think the one big difference I have noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood is Hollywood has so much paperwork. 100 emails that will come to you before the next day. Timings are very specific… it depends on what time you wrapped the night before. There's no room to play unless you are working with a filmmaker like that. It is really tight and very organized.” Dig deeper.

An Indian techie was asked if she would stay in the US or move back home if her salary remained unchanged and her answer has left many social media users confused. Piyush Monga, who runs the Instagram page salaryscale, posted a video of him asking an Indian woman if she would considered leaving New York to go back home if her salary remained the same. "Back to India? Is this for real? Times are crazy #reverseimmigration," he wrote in the caption of the video which has over 150,000 views. Dig deeper.