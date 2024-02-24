Evening briefing: Jaishankar on Quad, Adhir's 'dilemma' attack to TMC; all latest news

The Quad is here to stay and grow and one of the key messages of the grouping formed by India, Australia, Japan and the US is that “others cannot have a veto on our choices”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. Over the past five years, the Quad has become a significant platform for four large resident democracies that want to ensure an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and the grouping is against spheres of influence, Jaishankar said in an apparent reference to China’s growing assertiveness while addressing the first Quad Think Tank Forum. Dig Deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday trained guns at the Trinamool Congress over the issue of seat sharing within the INDIA alliance. "They (TMC) are in a dilemma. There should be an official yes or no from the party supremo (Mamata Banerjee). They are not saying officially that the process of forging the alliance has ended. Because they are in a dilemma," Chowdhury said, according to ANI. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Gemini’s response on politics in India violates IT Rules, says Chandrasekhar

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘isn’t sworn testimony or proof’ that he took drugs, says Biden administration lawyer

India News

Pawan Kalyan's party to contest 24 seats, rest Naidu's TDP in alliance for Assembly polls

Sheikh Shahjahan, his associates tortured tribals, took wages: Sandeshkhali probe team

Global Matters

Is being a Taylor Swift fan ‘slightly racist’? California professor speculates

‘How Embarrassing’: Google’s AI under fire for refusing to condemn paedophilia amid historical images backlash

Sports Goings

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most threatening opposition player for England in the ongoing Test series, having amassed close to 600 runs in seven innings so far, including two back-to-back double hundreds. Often have England managed to get snare wickets from the other end of the crease, but Jaiswal's ability to take the game deep with big knocks have left them frustrating. On Saturday afternoon, England broke into a jubilant celebration after Ollie Robinson managed to draw an edge from the young India opener when he was on 40. However, the third umpire's decision on Jaiswal left England captain Ben Stokes aghast while India captain Rohit Sharma disagreed with the whole incident with a strong reaction. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Crew's new teaser was unveiled by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as well as the film's makers on Saturday and gives a better glimpse at what the film (previously titled The Crew) will offer: stylish outfits galore, some lying, lots of risks and a little bit of faking it. Are you ready for check-in, because Kareena, Tabu and Kriti surely are. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Most of the women experience some kind of discomfort during their monthly menstrual cycle, commonly referred to as periods. Mild to moderate cramps, bloating, irritability are typical during this time and recover on their own after a couple of days. However, some women endure excruciating pain during this time of the month, making it difficult for them to go about their normal routine. If you're experiencing severe pain, it's important not to dismiss it as normal, as it could indicate either primary dysmenorrhea or endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus and cause severe pelvic pain. Here's how to distinguish between regular period cramps and pain caused by endometriosis. Dig Deeper