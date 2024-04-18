 Evening briefing: Kejriwal's lawyer rejects ED's 'mangoes, sweets' claim; grand Ram Lalla temple in Haryana's Sonipat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Evening briefing: Kejriwal's lawyer rejects ED's 'mangoes, sweets' claim; grand Ram Lalla temple in Haryana's Sonipat

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 06:28 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel rejected the Enforcement Directorate's claim over the AAP leader's diet saying the agency is creating an issue to stop the home-cooked food for him. Advocate Vivek Jain, representing the Delhi CM, said that Kejriwal was eating only what had been prescribed by the doctors. The ED has questioned Kejriwal's diet, accusing him of deliberately eating mangoes, sweets, and sugar with tea in an apparent bid to spike his blood sugar levels and create the basis for seeking bail. Dig Deeper

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)

Hindu religious sect Nirmohi Akhara, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, has built a grand temple of 'Ram Lalla' in Haryana's Sonipat district. The idol of Lord Rama, in child form, adorns the temple's sanctum sanctorum in Sonipat. Satyanarayan Pandey, a Jaipur-based sculptor, carved it from white 'Makrana' marble. Pandey is among the three sculptors who sculpted the idol of 'Ram Lalla' at Ayodhya's 'Ram Mandir'. Dig Deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Latest News

Kerala woman, part of 17-member Indian crew on ship seized by Iran, returns home

What caused once-in-a-200-year extreme heatwave in Africa's Sahel

India News

‘Congress party will dissolve after elections’: Karnataka BJP leader

Arvind Kejriwal eating mangoes, sweets in jail to raise sugar levels: ED on Delhi CM's plea

Global Matters

McDonald's discreetly adds 2 new McCrispy sandwiches to its US menu, here's what to know

WHO sounds alarm over human cases of bird flu, says ‘looking for new hosts’

Sports Goings

Sunil Gavaskar castigated Hardik Pandya over his ordinary bowling and captaincy in Mumbai Indians' blockbuster clash with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Facing the wrath of jeering fans in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, MI skipper Hardik has failed to fire as an all-rounder this season. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is offended once again. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) to bash actor Adil Hussain, who recently said less than kind words about Sandeep's 2019 movie, Kabir Singh. Adil, who had a small role in the movie, said in an interview that he regretted doing the movie and was embarrassed about it. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Living with diabetes can make you feel the heat more. As intense summer takes hold in many parts of the country, it's important to take measures to safeguard health. High temperatures can change the way our body functions. Extreme heat can especially take a heavy toll on people with diabetes who are not only at an increased risk of dehydration due to frequent urination but also face trouble in cooling their bodies down. Besides, scorching heat can change the way your body uses insulin, and one may need to monitor their blood sugar levels more closely and adjust their insulin dose or medication. Dig Deeper

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Infosys Q4 Results Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Evening briefing: Kejriwal's lawyer rejects ED's 'mangoes, sweets' claim; grand Ram Lalla temple in Haryana's Sonipat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On