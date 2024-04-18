Evening briefing: Kejriwal's lawyer rejects ED's 'mangoes, sweets' claim; grand Ram Lalla temple in Haryana's Sonipat

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel rejected the Enforcement Directorate's claim over the AAP leader's diet saying the agency is creating an issue to stop the home-cooked food for him. Advocate Vivek Jain, representing the Delhi CM, said that Kejriwal was eating only what had been prescribed by the doctors. The ED has questioned Kejriwal's diet, accusing him of deliberately eating mangoes, sweets, and sugar with tea in an apparent bid to spike his blood sugar levels and create the basis for seeking bail. Dig Deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)

Hindu religious sect Nirmohi Akhara, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, has built a grand temple of 'Ram Lalla' in Haryana's Sonipat district. The idol of Lord Rama, in child form, adorns the temple's sanctum sanctorum in Sonipat. Satyanarayan Pandey, a Jaipur-based sculptor, carved it from white 'Makrana' marble. Pandey is among the three sculptors who sculpted the idol of 'Ram Lalla' at Ayodhya's 'Ram Mandir'. Dig Deeper

Sunil Gavaskar castigated Hardik Pandya over his ordinary bowling and captaincy in Mumbai Indians' blockbuster clash with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Facing the wrath of jeering fans in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, MI skipper Hardik has failed to fire as an all-rounder this season. Dig Deeper

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is offended once again. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) to bash actor Adil Hussain, who recently said less than kind words about Sandeep's 2019 movie, Kabir Singh. Adil, who had a small role in the movie, said in an interview that he regretted doing the movie and was embarrassed about it. Dig Deeper

Living with diabetes can make you feel the heat more. As intense summer takes hold in many parts of the country, it's important to take measures to safeguard health. High temperatures can change the way our body functions. Extreme heat can especially take a heavy toll on people with diabetes who are not only at an increased risk of dehydration due to frequent urination but also face trouble in cooling their bodies down. Besides, scorching heat can change the way your body uses insulin, and one may need to monitor their blood sugar levels more closely and adjust their insulin dose or medication. Dig Deeper