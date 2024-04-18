Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the growing spread of H5N1 bird flu infections in other species, including humans. A highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, known as H5N1, is sweeping through a new species in the US. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

"This remains I think an enormous concern," WHO's chief scientist Jeremy Farrar told reporters in Geneva.

With cows and goats joining the list of mammals infected with the current bird flu outbreak that began in 2020, the UN health agency official referred to it as "a global zoonotic animal pandemic."

“The great concern of course is that in... infecting ducks and chickens and then increasingly mammals, that virus now evolves and develops the ability to infect humans and then critically the ability to go from human to human,” Farrar said.

While there is no evidence that the influenza A(H5N1) virus is spreading among humans, the 'extraordinarily high' mortality rate in the hundreds of cases where humans have been infected through contact with animals has been a matter of concern.

In the last 15 months, the UN agency has recorded 463 deaths from 889 human cases across 23 states, putting the mortality rate at a worrying 52 per cent.

