Evening briefing: Mahua Moitra snubs ethics panel head; court ruling on crime against wife charge; all latest news

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticized Lok Sabha ethics committee head Vinod Sonkar for discussing the 'cash for query' case with the media before the complaint was heard. She questioned how the media obtained access to businessman Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit, which violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha that mandates evidence not be published until it's laid on the table. Moitra called for an inquiry into how the affidavit was leaked to the media. Dig deeper Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra(ANI)

The Kerala High Court ruled that Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 498A, which pertains to cruelty against married women, cannot be invoked by women in live-in relationships. Justice Sophy Thomas emphasized that for a woman to seek relief under Section 498A, she must be married to the accused man or a man whose family members are accused of cruelty. This decision clarifies the scope of this legal provision, making it applicable exclusively to married women facing cruelty and not extending to those in live-in relationships. Dig deeper

A cab driver texted a woman, expressing a desire for friendship, prompting a response from Uber, the ride-sharing company involved. Dig deeper

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru have collectively earned ₹189 crore through the Namma Yatri app. Dig deeper

India News

Nishikant Dubey made a 'LV, Gucci' remark in response to Mahua Moitra's dispute with CBI and ED over a threat, highlighting her alleged extravagant spending. Dig deeper

A man from Gujarat has been arrested for espionage and sharing sensitive Army information with Pakistan. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has announced her separation from her long-time journalist partner. Dig deeper

Joe Biden defines US's role in Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received the "Fielder of the Match" award for his exceptional diving catch in a World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune. He had gestured to the fielding coach, T. Dilip, indicating his desire to win the honor immediately after taking the catch. Jadeja won the award over KL Rahul, who had also made an incredible one-handed diving catch in the same game. A behind-the-scenes video by the BCCI showed a lighthearted moment in the dressing room as Jadeja was surrounded by teammates and presented the medal by KL Rahul, who, in a touching gesture, draped it around the neck of the fielding coach. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The recent spate of young individuals suffering cardiac arrests and heart attacks during various activities, including gym workouts, dancing, and marathon running, has raised concerns across the country. It is distressing to see people lose their lives during activities that are typically considered heart-healthy. The focus on heart health has intensified with a series of cardiac deaths during Garba events in Navratri celebrations. These incidents include a 35-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 21-year-old in Gujarat's Anand district, a 19-year-old engineering student, and a 26-year-old participant in a Garba class, all tragically succumbing to heart issues during these festive events. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

A song titled "Sunoh" from Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film "The Archies" was released, featuring the film's lead cast, including newcomers Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. Suhana Khan's father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram Reels, describing it as "quaint" and citing the line, "Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet," as his motivation for the day. The over two-minute-long song provides a sneak peek into the major characters of the film, offering a glimpse into the world of "The Archies." Dig deeper

