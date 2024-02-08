Evening briefing: MEA on deaths of Indian students in US; ISRO's next launch mission set for Feb 17, more news

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that there is "no foul play or connection" in the recent deaths of five Indian students in separate incidents in the United States. During a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Jaiswal mentioned that the deaths include two Indian nationals and three individuals of Indian origin who are US nationals. He clarified that in the case of Vivek Saini, who was killed with repeated blows from a hammer, the perpetrator has been arrested, and the local authorities are actively investigating. Jaiswal also addressed the recent attack on Hyderabad resident Mazir Ali in Chicago, stating that the Indian consulate is in touch with Ali and his family, providing support for medical aid and well-being. The MEA emphasized that each case is independent, with no evidence of interconnectedness among the incidents involving Indian students and individuals of Indian origin in the US. Dig deeper MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(Youtuber/MEA)

ISRO is scheduled to launch its meteorological and disaster warning satellite, INSAT-3DS, on February 17 at 5:30 pm. INSAT-3DS is tailored for advanced meteorological observations, enhancing weather forecasting with cutting-edge payloads. It includes a 6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder, ensuring high-quality data collection. The satellite is equipped with communication payloads like the Data Relay Transponder (DRT), receiving data from automatic platforms and weather stations to bolster forecasting. The SAS&R transponder aids in relaying distress signals, contributing to global search and rescue services. INSAT-3DS, through its advanced features, monitors land and ocean surfaces, supplying vital data for disaster warning systems and early-warning capabilities. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Amrit Kaal, Kartavya Kaal: Centre's white paper on economy in 10 points

Special women squads for girl students in Kota to curb suicide rates

Farmers protest march to Parliament stopped in Noida; traffic disrupted

Narendra Modi's caste notified as OBC before he became CM: BJP counters Rahul Gandhi

Five persons arrested in Canada for extortion attempts, targeting Indo-Canadian businesses

Repeated US strikes pushing govt to end America-led coalition's mission, says Iraq

Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child, with Yami currently five months pregnant. The couple, married for three years, shared the news at the trailer launch of Yami's upcoming film, "Article 370." Yami discussed the challenges of shooting while pregnant, calling it mentally taxing but expressing gratitude for Aditya's support. She emphasized the responsibility as an actor to complete the film and thanked the doctors who monitored her secretly. Yami, inspired by her mother, highlighted the strength of Indian women. The couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby later this year.

A recent study reveals that women diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) may have an increased risk of suicide attempts. PCOS, a common hormonal disorder, affects 1 in 5 Indian women and can lead to various health issues, including irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne, and infertility. The study analyzed data from nearly 9,000 women diagnosed with PCOS and found an elevated risk of suicide attempts, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health concerns in individuals with PCOS. Experts recommend lifestyle measures, gratitude practices, creative expression, and building a strong support system to enhance mental well-being in women with PCOS.

