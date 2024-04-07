Evening briefing: PM Modi slams mob attack on NIA in Bengal; Sanjay Singh over Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing it of shielding corrupt leaders and disregarding the law and constitution. This comes after a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials was allegedly attacked by a mob in East Midnapore district while probing a 2022 blast case. The TMC, however, rejected the allegations, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming the attack was perpetrated by the NIA team itself. The political blame game has intensified as West Bengal gears up for the upcoming seven-phase state assembly elections, with the ruling TMC and the BJP trading allegations of a nexus between the latter and the investigative agency. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed disappointment over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it was "not good at all". Singh criticized Kumar's political flip-flops, noting that the Bihar leader had been part of the Samajwadi movement and the Jayaprakash Narayan-led revolution, but has now switched sides multiple times, which the people of Bihar would not support. The AAP leader's comments come after Kumar resigned as Bihar CM, citing issues within the INDIA coalition, and formed a new government with the BJP, his on-and-off ally. Singh's remarks underscore the political tensions and realignments within the opposition as they gear up to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha polls: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri, faces Ghulam Nabi Azad. Dig Deeper

ED invokes receipts of refrigerator, smart TV against Hemant Soren, explains why. Dig Deeper

Abu Dhabi police arrest Kerala man for allegedly embezzling ₹1.5 Cr from LuLu Group. Dig Deeper

IMD warns of intense heat conditions across India during Lok Sabha polls | Top updates. Dig Deeper

CBI takes over Kerala veterinary student’s death probe. Dig Deeper

7 foreign students told to vacate hostel, weeks after namaz row in Gujarat University. Dig Deeper

‘Evil monster’: UK man pleads guilty to killing wife, chopping her in 224 pieces. Dig Deeper

Colorado residents bear brunt of power outage amid strong winds and high wildfire threat. Dig Deeper

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza: Report. Dig Deeper

Romario Shepherd, playing in his first match of the IPL 2024 season, produced a blistering performance for Mumbai Indians in the final over against Delhi Capitals. The West Indian batter smashed 32 runs off just six deliveries against South African pacer Anrich Nortje, hitting a range of powerful boundaries and sixes to propel MI to a mammoth 234/5 in 20 overs. Shepherd's onslaught included four sixes and a four, leaving the MI dugout and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in awe. Despite the impressive team total, MI is still the only winless team in the league this season, facing criticism and fan anger due to their poor run of form and controversies. Dig Deeper

Crew, the Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-led heist comedy, has finally crossed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide box office collections on its 9th day of release. The film, which revolves around the journey of three working women in the aviation industry, scripted history with the highest opening for a three-female lead film, collecting ₹20.07 crores on its opening day globally. The lead actresses, Tabu and Kareena, shared the latest numbers on their Instagram accounts, celebrating the film's entry into the prestigious ₹100 crore club. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's shoot, providing a glimpse into her character, Divya Rana. Crew, produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, has emerged as a box office success story, showcasing the growing demand for content-driven films with strong female leads. Dig Deeper